Summit Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX; Other Corporate Updates

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM, OTCQX: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") announces that effective today, its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States under the ticker “SUMMF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “SUM”.

Other Corporate Updates

The Corporation also wishes to announce that it has entered into or renewed certain investor relations and communications agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") to support its ongoing investor outreach and marketing initiatives, described below.

Macky Agency Corp.

The Corporation has renewed its consulting agreement (the "Macky Agreement") with Macky Agency Corp. ("Macky"), as announced on January 8, 2026, pursuant to which Macky provides investor relations and communications services to the Corporation. Macky operates out of Toronto, Ontario and provides investor relations and communications services to public companies. The renewal of the Macky Agreement is effective as of March 1, 2026 and has a term of 12 months (the "Renewal Term"). Following the Renewal Term, the parties may agree in writing to renew for an additional fixed term, otherwise, the Macky Agreement will automatically renew on a month-to-month basis on the same terms, unless either party provides at least 30 days' prior written notice. In consideration for the services, the Corporation will pay Macky C$7,000 per month, plus applicable sales taxes. The Macky Agreement may be terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. Macky is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity to the Corporation. To the knowledge of the Corporation, except for 10,000 common shares of the Corporation held by a principal of Macky and options to acquire 150,000 common shares of the Corporation previously granted under the terms of the prior investor relations agreement, neither Macky nor any of its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

BTV – Business Television

The Corporation has entered into an agreement (the "BTV Agreement") with Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc., related entities of BTV – Business Television (collectively, "BTV"), pursuant to which BTV will produce and air a short national television broadcast on BNN Bloomberg and provide Summit with digital marketing services on well-known financial platforms. BTV is a TV production and digital marketing agency that helps issuers increase brand awareness among national retail and institutional investor audiences. The BTV Agreement is effective as of February 25, 2026 and will continue until May 6, 2026. In consideration for their services, the Corporation will pay BTV a one-time fee of C$4,100, plus applicable taxes. BTV is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity to the Corporation and to the knowledge of the Corporation, neither BTV nor any of its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

Market One Media Group Inc.

The Corporation is continuing its engagement with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") in connection with a media services agreement dated May 20, 2025 (the "Market One Agreement"), originally entered into by Summit Royalty Corp., a predecessor of the Corporation and now a wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Predecessor"), prior to the Corporation's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2025. Under the Market One Agreement, Market One agreed to provide marketing and investor relations services, including the production and distribution of corporate videos, interviews, banner ads and editorial articles. Market One operates out of Vancouver and Toronto and offers issuers multi-platform media solutions for capital markets, distributing content through broadcast, digital and social media channels, including BNN Bloomberg. The Market One Agreement has a term of 15 months and in consideration for their services, the Predecessor paid Market One a one-time fee of US$75,000 plus applicable taxes. Market One is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity to the Corporation and to the knowledge of the Corporation, neither Market One nor any of its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

The Agreements remain subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit intends to become the fastest growing royalty and streaming company by executing actionable, accretive acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions. The Corporation's registered office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUMMIT ROYALTIES LTD.

Drew Clark

President and Chief Executive Officer

Summit Royalties Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Connor Pugliese, Vice President, Corporate Development

info@summit-royalties.com

+1 (289) 380-1960

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require the Corporation to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements, including with respect to, the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the Macky Agreement, BTV Agreement and Market One Agreement, the Corporation's objectives, anticipated growth and ability to execute acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth, and the Corporation having sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions, are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, current information available to the management of the Corporation, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Corporation considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation and its businesses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning the Corporation, see the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the most recent management discussion and analysis of Summit which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The forward‐ looking statements set forth herein concerning the Corporation reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.