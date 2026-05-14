Gen Z Now Outspends Boomers on Gambling for the First Time

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The analysis conducted by SweepsPulse found that for the first time ever in recorded history, Gen-Z adults (18-27) outspend Baby Boomers when it comes to overall spending in regards to gambling. This is a major turning point in an industry where historically there has been much more spending among the older and wealthier player base.

Gen-Z now represents approximately 22% of all U.S. dollars spent on gambling; this is slightly more than the 19% represented by Baby Boomers. This shift is attributed largely to the rapidly increasing number of mobile-based platforms offering games, such as sweepstakes casinos, mobile sports betting applications, and social-gambling formats which align with how younger users tend to consume digital content.

How much does Gen Z spend on gambling?

Gen Z's gambling spending grew to 41% year-over-year between 2024 and 2026.

The average Gen Z gambler spends $87 per month, compared to $72 for Baby Boomers.

68% of Gen Z gambling spend flows through mobile platforms, versus 29% for Baby Boomers.





What Is Driving the Shift

There are a number of factors that are helping to rapidly develop Gen Z into an increasingly important target for gambling operators. The mobile-first nature of current gambling platforms have created less barrier-to-entry for Gen Z (compared to older generations) to access traditional casino and sportsbook offerings. Additionally, the rapid growth of legalized sports betting across over 35 states since 2018 has provided Gen Z with their first opportunity to easily participate in wagering; this is especially true given the fact that many members of Gen Z were raised playing fantasy sports or participating in video games such as esports.

Sweepstakes-style online casinos have experienced extraordinary participation rates from customers who fall within the age range of 18-27 years old. Sweeps casino platforms are operating in almost all U.S. states because they do not need a wagering license. In addition, unlike other types of gaming options that require a player to make a monetary investment, customers can start to play at a sweepstakes casino without making a financial commitment. This option has been very attractive to many Gen Z-aged consumers who are experiencing increased student loan debt, rising housing costs, etc., which limits the amount of money available for discretionary spending including entertainment.

Industry Implications

The generation gap in gaming has a profound effect on all parties involved in the industry: operators, regulators and those advocating for responsible gaming.

Those who build their customer recruitment strategy based upon what was preferred by Baby Boomers (i.e., casino floor games; slot machines; physical visit-based loyalty program) now compete for space on a platform where Gen Z dictates how it wants to be engaged. This is not anomaly. This is an organizational shift. Gen Z is not gambling like their grandparents. They are playing on mobile apps; and through bonus systems that are interactive and gamified; they want to choose the experience when they gamble. Companies that realize this quickly will have a big competitive advantage over the next ten years. Responsible Gaming organizations are aware of the changing demographics as well. As young people spend money at record rates, Responsible Gaming Advocates are pushing for stricter age verification methods; clear transparency about sweepstakes sites' rules and regulations; and increased availability of problem gaming services to online players.

About SweepsPulse.com

SweepsPulse.com is an independent online resource covering the US sweepstakes casino gaming sector. For in depth coverage of industry trends visit sweeepspulse.com.

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