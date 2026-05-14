Chop Steakhouse & Bar Launches New Happy Hour Menu Featuring $5 Drinks and Shareable Bites Starting at $11





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chop Steakhouse & Bar is raising a glass to patio season with the launch of an all-new Happy Hour menu, available starting May 14 at all Canadian locations. Designed for after-work meetups, casual date nights, and spontaneous summer hangs, Chop’s refreshed Happy Hour lineup delivers exceptional value without compromising on quality, featuring a standout selection of $5 drinks and craveable bites starting at $11.

With guests always on the hunt for the best Happy Hour deals, Chop’s new menu brings together the perfect mix of approachable pricing and elevated flavour in the warm, modern steakhouse atmosphere Chop is known for.

The new Happy Hour menu includes a dedicated $5 drink category, featuring select beer, wine, highballs, and non-alcoholic options, making it easy for everyone to join in. Food offerings start at $11, with a selection of shareable favourites and satisfying plates designed to pair perfectly with Chop’s drink lineup, including standout menu items like Birria Spring Rolls, Ahi Tuna Tataki, and the signature Steak Bites.





“Happy Hour is about connection, great conversation, and enjoying your favourites at an unbeatable value,” says Christina Kuypers, President and COO of Chop Steakhouse & Bar. “We built this new menu for the moments people actually look forward to, grabbing a drink after work, sharing a few bites with friends, and making the most of patio season.”

Available for a limited time this summer, Chop’s new Happy Hour menu is the perfect reason to make plans and enjoy the best of the season.

For updates, opening announcements, and sneak peeks, visit www.chop.ca or follow @chopsteakhouse.

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 19 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

Visit www.chop.ca or on social @chopsteakhouse.

Media Contact

Chira Tochia

Manager, Public Relations & Communications,

Northland Properties

communications@northland.ca

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