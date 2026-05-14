Genomic Medicine Market Size to Reach a Valuation of USD 123 Billion by 2035; Increasing Utilization of Personalized Medicine Methodologies Boost Growth Globally

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Genomic Medicine Market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 123 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.64% over 2026–2035.

There has been considerable growth in the Genomic Medicine Market due to the increased use of personalized and precision medical techniques in the detection and treatment of diseases. The increasing number of patients suffering from various cancers, rare conditions, and chronic diseases will propel the growth of this market.





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The U.S. Genomic Medicine Market was valued at USD 9.93 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 32.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.74% from 2026 to 2035.

Genomic medicine market in the US is growing rapidly due to the growing application of personalized medicine, prevalence of cancers, genetic disorders, and the rising demand for diagnostics tests. In addition, developments in next-generation sequencing technology, positive reimbursement scenario, and significant spending on health care are further driving the growth of the market.

The Europe Genomic Medicine Market is estimated to be USD 9.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.7 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.42% during 2026–2035.

The Europe Genomic Medicine Market demonstrates consistent growth due to the availability of effective healthcare infrastructure, rising trends of precision medicine, and greater investments in genomics.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Rare Genetic Disorders Boost Market Growth Globally

High incidence rates of cancer, heart disease, and other rare genetic syndromes around the globe is one of the key drivers of the growing genomic medicine market. The growing need for early detection of diseases along with the accurate diagnosis of diseases is creating more demand for advanced genomic techniques such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR, and microarray. Moreover, there is an increased adoption of molecular diagnostics to detect diseases caused by genetic mutations in genes. Additionally, the growing number of tests being performed on newborns and genetic diseases has further fueled the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Oncology segment dominated the Genomic Medicine Market in 2025 with ~38% share owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing applications of precision medicine in the early detection and targeted treatment of cancer. The Rare Genetic Disorders segment is the fastest growing owing to the increasing awareness globally.

By Products and Services

Instruments and Equipment segment dominated the Genomic Medicine Market in 2025 with ~44% share owing to high demand for sequencing technologies and laboratory instrumentation globally. The Services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for outsourced genomic tests, genomic test data analysis, and clinical trials services.

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment dominated the Genomic Medicine Market with ~52% share in 2025 owing to its high level of precision and scalability globally. The microarray segment is the fastest-growing as the segment finds rising application in gene expression analysis, genotyping, and comparative genomics studies.

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories segment dominated the Genomic Medicine Market in 2025 with ~36% share owing to its indispensable involvement in performing genomic tests, diagnosing diseases, and providing clinical reports. The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment is the fastest-growing market segment due to the increased spending on drug discovery and development globally.

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Regional Insights:

In North America, there was a revenue share of 42.62% for the total genomic medicine market in 2025 due to the strong health care infrastructure, rapid uptake of new genomic technologies, and huge spending on precision medicines. In addition, the presence of major players, diagnostics laboratories, and next-generation sequencing technologies has further fueled the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing segment in the global genomics medicines market due to multiple reasons including improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, advancements in biotechnology, and precision medicine. Increasing incidence of cancer and genetic diseases has raised the requirement for genomic testing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Genomic Medicine Market Report:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation (Genomic Health)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

23andMe, Inc.

Nebula Genomics

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Twist Bioscience Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Illumina launched the NovaSeq X Plus sequencer with significantly higher throughput at lower cost per sample, making whole-genome sequencing more economically viable for population-scale programs and large clinical reference labs.

Illumina launched the NovaSeq X Plus sequencer with significantly higher throughput at lower cost per sample, making whole-genome sequencing more economically viable for population-scale programs and large clinical reference labs. 2023 (December): Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics received FDA approval for Casgevy, the world's first approved CRISPR-based gene therapy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease, marking a transformational moment for genomic therapeutics.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & REVENUE METRICS – helps you understand genomic sequencing pricing models, revenue generation across precision medicine services, sequencing cost structures, benchmarking of whole genome vs exome vs targeted sequencing, and monetization trends driven by declining sequencing costs.

– helps you understand genomic sequencing pricing models, revenue generation across precision medicine services, sequencing cost structures, benchmarking of whole genome vs exome vs targeted sequencing, and monetization trends driven by declining sequencing costs. TECHNOLOGY & PLATFORM METRICS – helps you evaluate next-generation sequencing (NGS), third-generation sequencing platforms, AI-driven bioinformatics adoption, cloud-based genomic data processing, automated workflows, and integration of genomics with clinical diagnostic systems.

– helps you evaluate next-generation sequencing (NGS), third-generation sequencing platforms, AI-driven bioinformatics adoption, cloud-based genomic data processing, automated workflows, and integration of genomics with clinical diagnostic systems. TESTING & ANALYSIS METRICS – helps you analyze genome coverage trends, turnaround time from sample collection to reporting, sequencing accuracy improvements, biomarker and mutation detection capabilities, and genomic sample throughput efficiency.

– helps you analyze genome coverage trends, turnaround time from sample collection to reporting, sequencing accuracy improvements, biomarker and mutation detection capabilities, and genomic sample throughput efficiency. CLINICAL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess adoption of genomic medicine across oncology, rare disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, reproductive health screening, and infectious disease sequencing applications.

– helps you assess adoption of genomic medicine across oncology, rare disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, reproductive health screening, and infectious disease sequencing applications. PATIENT & POPULATION HEALTH METRICS – helps you understand genomic testing adoption rates, preventive healthcare applications, large-scale population screening programs, age-group distribution trends, and regional expansion of genomic medicine services.

– helps you understand genomic testing adoption rates, preventive healthcare applications, large-scale population screening programs, age-group distribution trends, and regional expansion of genomic medicine services. PRECISION MEDICINE & PERSONALIZED CARE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in personalized treatment planning, drug response prediction, early disease detection, and patient-specific therapeutic development enabled by genomic technologies.

Genomic Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 33.3 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 123 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.64% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Respiratory Medicine, Rare Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications)

• By Products And Services (Instruments and Equipment, Consumables, Services [Genomic Testing, Data Analysis, Interpretation, Genetic Counselling])

• By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing [NGS], Polymerase Chain Reaction [PCR], Microarray, Sanger Sequencing, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic Institutions, Research Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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