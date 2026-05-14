Moxies Unveils Summer Feature Menu, Led by Bold New Sushi Creations, Available Across Canada



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies is welcoming the season with the launch of its 2026 Summer Feature Menu, available at all locations across Canada from May 14 through September 6. Built around fresh flavours, vibrant ingredients, and the energy of summer dining, the limited-time menu introduces a standout new addition to the Moxies experience: Sushi by Moxies.

Developed in partnership with Chef Tom Jeon, who brings more than 16 years of hands-on sushi experience, Sushi by Moxies delivers a fresh take on sushi that balances authentic inspiration with Moxies’ signature flair. This lineup is bold, crave-worthy, and designed for summer dining, whether enjoyed on the patio with friends or paired with handcrafted cocktails for a night out.

The new sushi offerings include the Miso Tuna Crispy Rice, delivering a satisfying bite of crispy rice topped with savoury, rich, miso tuna. Guests can also try the Salmon & Prawn Aburi Oshi, a modern twist on pressed sushi featuring crispy prawn folded into seasoned rice, topped with flavourful salmon and finished with caramelized miso mayo. Rounding out the lineup is the Spicy Tuna Dynamite Roll, a flavour bomb of crispy prawn wrapped in seasoned rice, topped with spicy tuna and finished with golden fried breadcrumbs. Sushi offerings will be available at all locations, with selections varying by restaurant. Guests are encouraged to check with their local store for menu details.





“Moxies is all about creating memorable dining experiences, and our Summer Feature Menu is a perfect example of how we continue to evolve while staying true to what guests love most,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants. “With Sushi by Moxies, we’re bringing something fresh and exciting to the table, pairing authentic flavours with the vibrant, social energy that defines dining with us.”

In addition to sushi, the Summer Feature Menu introduces fresh seasonal dishes that are bright, flavourful, and built for warm-weather cravings. The Ponzu Crunch Steak Salad offers a texturally exciting mix of crunchy kale, cabbage, and carrot tossed in an addictive miso and fresh lime ponzu dressing, finished with crispy masago pearls for extra crunch. Served with a 5oz sirloin, with the option to substitute rare seared ahi tuna, it's a satisfying and elevated option for summer dining. The menu also shines a spotlight on the 10oz New York Steak, perfectly seared and served with buttered mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.





The beverage lineup is equally refreshing, led by the Summerbreeze, created by Kaitlyn Weatherall from Moxies Kanata, the cocktail offers a bright, citrus-forward, layered sip. Guests can also enjoy the Raspberry Gin Smash, which blends citrus-forward gin with basil and tangy raspberry syrup, or opt for the returning Yuzu Pear Spritz (Non-Alc), an in-house crafted spritz made with a high-quality zero proof spirit.

To end on a sweet note, Moxies is bringing back a returning guest favourite: the Mile High Mocha Pie, a delicious summer dessert that’s guaranteed to turn heads as it makes its way through the dining room or out onto the patio.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.

About Moxies

With 60 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and genuine hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 200 restaurants, 65+ hotels, and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.



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