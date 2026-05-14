Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: 194+ Existing and 43 Upcoming Facilities, Offering Insights on Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2025 to 2031.

New entrants, such as Bluestar Data Center, DATA CASTLE, Data4, Goodman, Green Mountain & KMW, maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS, SDC Capital Partners, Mainova WebHouse, STACK Infrastructure, and VIRTUS Data Centres, continue to invest significantly to develop data centers across the country.

Frankfurt is dealing with the issue of land scarcity in new data center development due to rapid industrial expansion and limited availability of space. At the same time, cities such as Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Dusseldorf continue to emerge as key locations, attracting vast data center investments to support the growing digital economy of the nation.

Modern facilities are engineered with ultra-low PUE and waste-heat reuse systems, ensuring that dense AI workloads are delivered sustainably and at scale. For instance, in January 2025, Data Center Partners announced a 17 MW data center in Munich with a 30MVA utility feed and a PUE target of 1.2. The facility is tailored for AI and ML loads while incorporating waste heat reuse to support local sustainability goals.

GERMANY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Germany's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Rehlko, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

The Germany data center market is shaped by several well-established operators, including AtlasEdge, CloudHQ, China Mobile, Comarch, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NorthC, NTT DATA, Telehouse, and Vantage Data Centers.

In addition, new entrants such as Argaman Group, Aroundtown, Bluestar Data Centre, Data Castle, Data Center Partners, DataHall, Lidl, STACK Infrastructure, and VIRTUS Data Centres are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany Facilities Covered (Existing): 194 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 43 Coverage: 30+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Germany Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Germany data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Germany data center market?

How much mw of power capacity will be added across Germany during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Germany data center market?

Which all geographies are included in Germany center market report?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Germany

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Frankfurt Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Collen Construction

DPR Construction

Ethos Engineering

HOCHTIEF

ICT Facilities

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

Lupp Group

Max Bogl

Mercury

M+W Group (EXYTE)

SPIE

Winthrop Technologies

Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

3U Telecom

aixit GmbH

AtlasEdge

CloudHQ

Carrier Colo

China Mobile International

Centron

Cogent Communications

Comarch

Contabo

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

DOKOM21

Equinix

EdgeConneX

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

GTT

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

ITENOS

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

Lumen Technologies

Mainova WebHouse

NewTelco

NorthC

nLighten

Noris Network

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Portus Data Centers

PFALZKOM

PlusServer

Speedbone

STACKIT

Telehouse

TelemaxX

Vantage Data Centres

WIIT

Yondr

New Entrants

Argaman Group

Aroundtown

Bluestar Data Centre

Data Castle

Data Center Partners

DataHall

Data4

dataR GmbH

Lidl

NEOIX

PGIM Real Estate

SDC Capital Partners

STACK Infrastructure

VIRTUS Data Centres

Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Frankfurt

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkmmwy

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