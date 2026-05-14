Germany Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: 194+ Existing and 43 Upcoming Facilities, Offering Insights on Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Germany data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2025 to 2031.
New entrants, such as Bluestar Data Center, DATA CASTLE, Data4, Goodman, Green Mountain & KMW, maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS, SDC Capital Partners, Mainova WebHouse, STACK Infrastructure, and VIRTUS Data Centres, continue to invest significantly to develop data centers across the country.
Frankfurt is dealing with the issue of land scarcity in new data center development due to rapid industrial expansion and limited availability of space. At the same time, cities such as Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Dusseldorf continue to emerge as key locations, attracting vast data center investments to support the growing digital economy of the nation.
Modern facilities are engineered with ultra-low PUE and waste-heat reuse systems, ensuring that dense AI workloads are delivered sustainably and at scale. For instance, in January 2025, Data Center Partners announced a 17 MW data center in Munich with a 30MVA utility feed and a PUE target of 1.2. The facility is tailored for AI and ML loads while incorporating waste heat reuse to support local sustainability goals.
GERMANY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Germany's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.
- Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.
- Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Rehlko, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.
- The Germany data center market is shaped by several well-established operators, including AtlasEdge, CloudHQ, China Mobile, Comarch, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NorthC, NTT DATA, Telehouse, and Vantage Data Centers.
- In addition, new entrants such as Argaman Group, Aroundtown, Bluestar Data Centre, Data Castle, Data Center Partners, DataHall, Lidl, STACK Infrastructure, and VIRTUS Data Centres are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Germany colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Germany by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Germany data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Germany data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Germany
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 194
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 43
- Coverage: 30+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Germany
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Germany data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Germany data center market?
- How much mw of power capacity will be added across Germany during 2026-2031?
- What factors are driving the Germany data center market?
- Which all geographies are included in Germany center market report?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$14.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Germany
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Frankfurt
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Frankfurt
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Collen Construction
- DPR Construction
- Ethos Engineering
- HOCHTIEF
- ICT Facilities
- KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN
- Lupp Group
- Max Bogl
- Mercury
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- SPIE
- Winthrop Technologies
- Zech Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rehlko
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- 3U Telecom
- aixit GmbH
- AtlasEdge
- CloudHQ
- Carrier Colo
- China Mobile International
- Centron
- Cogent Communications
- Comarch
- Contabo
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- DOKOM21
- Equinix
- EdgeConneX
- EVF Data Center
- FirstColo
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- GTT
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- ITENOS
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- Lumen Technologies
- Mainova WebHouse
- NewTelco
- NorthC
- nLighten
- Noris Network
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Portus Data Centers
- PFALZKOM
- PlusServer
- Speedbone
- STACKIT
- Telehouse
- TelemaxX
- Vantage Data Centres
- WIIT
- Yondr
New Entrants
- Argaman Group
- Aroundtown
- Bluestar Data Centre
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners
- DataHall
- Data4
- dataR GmbH
- Lidl
- NEOIX
- PGIM Real Estate
- SDC Capital Partners
- STACK Infrastructure
- VIRTUS Data Centres
Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Frankfurt
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkmmwy
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