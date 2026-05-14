Denmark Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: $3.19 Bn Growth Opportunities Across 33 Existing, 11 Upcoming Facilities, and 14+ Locations

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Denmark data center market size is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2025 to 2031.
This report analyses the Denmark data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Denmark has about 33 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Copenhagen remains the primary data center hub in Denmark, with the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city currently hosts around 17 active data centers and 4 upcoming ones.
The cost of building data centers in Denmark is relatively competitive, averaging $10-$12 million per MW. This makes it less costly than in other Nordic countries, such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland.
The Danish government continues to support data center companies by offering various tax incentives, such as the R&D Tax Reduction Scheme, to develop and operate their data centers in the country and by implementing various data regulation acts such as the Danish Data Protection Act to ensure client data is stored and processed securely within the country.
Due to rising demand for data center services in Denmark, several global operators, including Prime Data Centers, atNorth, and others, have entered the Danish data center market to develop colocation facilities.
DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In the current investor landscape, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include Bulk Infrastructure, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, Kolo DC, AtlasEdge, Vaultica Data Centers and others.
The market has been seeing several M&A transactions among data center operators. In February 2026, Equinix and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) announced their acquisition of atNorth for approximately $4.2 billion. Under the agreement, CPP is expected to own 60% of the company's shares, while Equinix is expected to hold the remaining 40%.
In December 2025, Microsoft announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art data center region in West Jutland, with three locations in the Varde and Esbjerg municipalities. This double-digit billion-dollar investment marks Microsoft's largest commitment in Denmark in its 36-year history.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 33
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11
- Coverage: 14+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Denmark
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Denmark data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and an analysis of the market's demand and supply.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Denmark data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Denmark during 2026-2031?
- What factors are driving the Denmark data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$3.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Denmark
REPORT COVERAGE
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Copenhagen
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Copenhagen
- Other Cities
Investment Opportunities in Denmark
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Denmark Market
- Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Denmark
- Investment Opportunities in Denmark
- Factors Attracting Foreign Data Center Investments in Denmark
- National Strategy for Digitalization 2022-2026
- Digital Data in Denmark
- Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center
- Market Investment by Area
- Market Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark
- Colocation Services Market in Denmark
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Demand Across Several Industries in Denmark
- Industry Demand Share
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS
- Arup
- Caverion
- Collen Construction
- Coromatic AB
- COWI
- CTS Group
- Dornan
- EIDA Solutions
- Exyte
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- John Sisk & Son
- Logi-tek
- LPI Group
- Mace
- Mercury
- MT Hojgaard Danmark
- NG Metal
- NS Nordic AS
- Per Aarsleff A/S
- Ramboll
- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)
- Soren Jensen
- TSV Construction LLC
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Aggreko
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Baudouin
- Belimo
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Danfoss
- DEIF
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- GE Vernova
- Grundfos
- Hitachi Energy
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NOVENCO Building & Industry
- Power Innovations International
- Rehlko
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Saft
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- STULZ
- Systemair Group
- Toshiba Corporation
- UniCool International
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Apple
- AtlasEdge
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom A/S
- Digital Realty
- GlobalConnect
- JN Data
- Kolo DC
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Telia Group
- Vaultica Data Centers
New Entrants
- atNorth
- ECO-LocaXion
- Edora
- GARBE Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Thylander
SEGMENTATION
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4kuct
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