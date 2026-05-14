Denmark Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: $3.19 Bn Growth Opportunities Across 33 Existing, 11 Upcoming Facilities, and 14+ Locations

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Denmark data center market size is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2025 to 2031.



This report analyses the Denmark data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Denmark has about 33 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Copenhagen remains the primary data center hub in Denmark, with the largest concentration of operational facilities. The city currently hosts around 17 active data centers and 4 upcoming ones.

The cost of building data centers in Denmark is relatively competitive, averaging $10-$12 million per MW. This makes it less costly than in other Nordic countries, such as Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The Danish government continues to support data center companies by offering various tax incentives, such as the R&D Tax Reduction Scheme, to develop and operate their data centers in the country and by implementing various data regulation acts such as the Danish Data Protection Act to ensure client data is stored and processed securely within the country.

Due to rising demand for data center services in Denmark, several global operators, including Prime Data Centers, atNorth, and others, have entered the Danish data center market to develop colocation facilities.

DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



In the current investor landscape, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include Bulk Infrastructure, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, Kolo DC, AtlasEdge, Vaultica Data Centers and others.



The market has been seeing several M&A transactions among data center operators. In February 2026, Equinix and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) announced their acquisition of atNorth for approximately $4.2 billion. Under the agreement, CPP is expected to own 60% of the company's shares, while Equinix is expected to hold the remaining 40%.



In December 2025, Microsoft announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art data center region in West Jutland, with three locations in the Varde and Esbjerg municipalities. This double-digit billion-dollar investment marks Microsoft's largest commitment in Denmark in its 36-year history.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark Facilities Covered (Existing): 33 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11 Coverage: 14+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Denmark data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and an analysis of the market's demand and supply.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Denmark data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Denmark during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Denmark data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Denmark



REPORT COVERAGE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Denmark Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Denmark

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Factors Attracting Foreign Data Center Investments in Denmark

National Strategy for Digitalization 2022-2026

Digital Data in Denmark

Government Rules & Regulations for Data Center

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark

Colocation Services Market in Denmark

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Demand Across Several Industries in Denmark

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Arup

Caverion

Collen Construction

Coromatic AB

COWI

CTS Group

Dornan

EIDA Solutions

Exyte

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

John Sisk & Son

Logi-tek

LPI Group

Mace

Mercury

MT Hojgaard Danmark

NG Metal

NS Nordic AS

Per Aarsleff A/S

Ramboll

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

Soren Jensen

TSV Construction LLC

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aggreko

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Baudouin

Belimo

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Danfoss

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

GE Vernova

Grundfos

Hitachi Energy

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Power Innovations International

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Saft

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Systemair Group

Toshiba Corporation

UniCool International

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Apple

AtlasEdge

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom A/S

Digital Realty

GlobalConnect

Google

JN Data

Kolo DC

Meta

Microsoft

Telia Group

Vaultica Data Centers

New Entrants

atNorth

ECO-LocaXion

Edora

GARBE Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

Thylander

SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV





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