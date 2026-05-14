Bitcoin Bancorp Reports First Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year 2026 Revenue Outlook

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced first quarter 2026 operating update and updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Based on current operating trends and early second-quarter activity, the Company is providing updated guidance anticipating full-year 2026 revenue between $4.4 million and $4.6 million. This would represent more than double the revenue reported in fiscal year 2025, should management continue successfully implementing the Company’s strategy.

While the upcoming quarterly report will reflect lower revenues year-over-year compared to the Company’s strong first quarter 2025 results, it was during this first quarter of 2026 that Bitcoin Bancorp expanded its Bitcoin ATM footprint into Texas and California. This expansion built upon a multi-phase deployment strategy that began with its initial rollout and expanded across high-traffic retail locations. Year-to-date, the Company has deployed or initiated placement of more than 100 additional machines in Texas alone as part of its broader national growth strategy.

This expansion has been followed by the Company’s entry into California, where initial installations in the Los Angeles area mark the next phase of national deployment.

Management anticipates second quarter of 2026 revenue to meet or exceed 2025 fiscal year revenues. Supported by the Company’s previously announced acquisition of a significant inventory of Bitcoin ATM kiosks, management believes it is well-positioned to accelerate deployment activity across multiple markets and take market share from its competitors during 2026.

“While 2025 was a year focused on building the operational foundation of our ATM network, we are now beginning to see the early impact of that investment. We are off to a strong start, and we are seeing strong operational momentum entering the second quarter as our Bitcoin ATM network expansion continues to scale,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. “Our expansion into key markets and increasing transaction activity are contributing to meaningful operational momentum as we continue scaling our Bitcoin ATM footprint.”

Bitcoin Bancorp stated that current revenue is primarily generated through transaction activity across its cryptocurrency ATM and financial services network. The Company continues to increase utilization and enhance customer experience. The Company’s retail-focused deployment strategy emphasizes high-traffic retail environments, including established regional and national convenience store operators, enabling scalable, multi-location deployment and accessible consumer entry points into digital assets.

The Company is also integrating additional revenue streams through its collaboration with Tangem. This partnership will help enable users to store digital assets directly to hardware wallets at the point of transaction. Management believes increasing demand for seamless fiat-to-digital conversion will continue to support adoption; particularly as security measures continue to be enhanced.

In parallel, Bitcoin Bancorp continues to advance its intellectual property strategy. While licensing revenue was not material in 2025, management stated that the Company has established initial commercial relationships and expects additional opportunities to emerge as the network footprint expands. As the Company scales its network and deepens its market presence, management expects to pursue licensing and royalty opportunities that have the potential to become highly lucrative revenue streams.

“We believe Bitcoin Bancorp is well-positioned to benefit from continued cryptocurrency adoption as we build a scalable retail-based access network,” continued Mr. Noveshen. “Our Bitcoin ATM infrastructure is designed to bridge the consumer or traditional retail environments with the growing digital asset economy.”

Mr. Noveshen concluded, “Our 2026 outlook reflects responsibly increasing transaction volumes and the early development of additional revenue streams, including IP monetization. These milestones align with ongoing corporate initiatives designed to enhance governance and capital markets readiness, including our recent engagement of a PCAOB-registered auditor as part of its preparation for SEC reporting readiness and potential exchange uplisting objectives. We look to further position Bitcoin Bancorp as part of the evolving financial infrastructure supporting digital assets and next-generation financial technologies.”

Bitcoin Bancorp stated that it remains focused on balancing continued investment in network growth with long-term operational scalability, revenue expansion, and shareholder value creation.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “belief,” “envision,” “expects,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.