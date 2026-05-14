FTI Consulting Survey: Majority of U.S. Hospital Leaders Predict Serious Financial Challenges in the Near Future

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the findings of its third annual Hospital Operations Outlook Survey, which found that 92% of hospital leaders are anticipating major or moderate effects on their financial performance over the next decade as affordability concerns intensify, federal policy shifts take hold and care continues to move beyond the hospital setting.

This year’s findings suggest the pressures facing hospitals are no longer isolated challenges, but interconnected forces affecting financial stability, workforce capacity and care delivery. The hospital leaders surveyed also pointed to physician recruitment constraints (86%), data security and privacy concerns (57%) and workforce shortages and burnout (39%) as among the top pressures shaping the road ahead.

“These are turbulent times for American hospitals and the health system,” said Lauren Crawford Shaver, Head of the Americas Healthcare & Life Sciences practice within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “Healthcare affordability and reform are the driving themes as we head into this year’s midterm elections, which is leading to increased scrutiny of hospitals and how they deliver care and at what cost. The leaders and hospitals that will emerge out of these challenging times will be those that zoom up, see the big picture, and chart a path forward that addresses the problems of today, while planning for the ones of the future.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Hospitals continue to expand digital capabilities, with 92% of respondents saying they are operating digital front doors and 89% said they are supporting integrated virtual-to-physical care models. Despite these efforts, patient wait times have increased (averaging five or more hours), indicating ongoing challenges in patient throughput and potential staffing constraints.

When it comes to cybersecurity and technology, hospital leaders’ concerns have shifted. In 2025, AI application in hospital operations was the top tech concern (52%), with cybersecurity second (49%). This year, cybersecurity and data privacy are tied at the top (57%), while AI concerns have moderated to less than 40%, suggesting hospitals may be more comfortable with AI governance.

Value-based care, while enabled by digital tools in supporting preventative care, chronic disease management and more integrated scheduling across care-settings is beginning to deliver more consistent improvements in patient experience — jumping from 37% in 2024 to 53% this year — yet, operational challenges continue to hamper significant progress.





“For hospitals, there’s a lot of cause for concern amidst the uncertain road ahead,” said Rebecca Ayer Pitt, a Managing Director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “However, organizations that are bold and dare to dream big can turn today’s pressures into catalysts for progress. Right now, there is great opportunity for hospitals to reimagine how care is delivered, expand access, and drive more innovative, patient-centered solutions that strengthen the future of healthcare.”

The full survey report can be found here.

About the Survey

FTI Consulting surveyed more than 200 leadership-level decision makers across academic medical centers, health systems, and standalone hospitals between March 11 and March 25, 2026.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com

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