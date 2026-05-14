Cytokinetics to Host Annual Symposium on Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology (CLIMB)

Third Annual Muscle Biology-Focused Research Symposium

Highlighting Recent Innovations in the Field

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the Company will host the third annual Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology Research Symposium (CLIMB) on Friday, May 29, 2026 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time. The event will be held at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco, CA.

Registration for the symposium is now open and available at no cost to attendees; however, capacity is limited. Interested parties must register online by May 22, 2026, at https://climbsymposium.com/.

“CLIMB has become an important forum for advancing dialogue and discovery in muscle biology,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “As the science continues to evolve, we are proud to convene researchers and innovators whose work is deepening our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of muscle function and uncovering new frontiers in the field.”

CLIMB is an annual one-day in-person research symposium bringing together scientists, researchers and emerging professionals to share innovative research in the field of muscle biology. The symposium seeks to foster collaboration, facilitate networking opportunities and promote interdisciplinary dialogue, with the ultimate goal of driving advancements in the biological understanding and emerging treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. CLIMB will feature distinguished expert speakers alongside poster presentations of novel research in the field of muscle biology. Presentations will focus on innovations in cardiac biology, skeletal muscle biology and emerging treatment modalities in muscle biology.

CLIMB 2026 will feature the following presentations:

Keynote:

Myosin: An Exquisite Nanomachine and the Power of Basic Research in Drug Discovery

James A. Spudich, PhD

Co-Founder, Cytokinetics

Stanford University, School of Medicine, Department of Biochemistry





Session 1: Cardiac Biology

Chromatin Control of Cardiac Inflammation, Disease and Repair

Michael Alexanian, PhD, Gladstone Institute, University of California, San Francisco

Energy Metabolism in Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure

Rong Tian, MD, PhD, Mitochondria & Metabolism Center, University of Washington

Immune-Mediated Cardiac Injury: From Checkpoints to Gene Therapies

Javid Moslehi, MD, University of California, San Francisco





Session 2: Skeletal Muscle Biology

Harnessing the Regenerative Potential of Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells

April Pyle, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles

Modeling and Treating Disease by In Vivo Gene Editing with AAV-CRISPR

Amy J. Wagers, PhD, Harvard University and Joslin Diabetes Center

Genetic Modifiers of Myopathies

Elizabeth McNally, MD, PhD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine





Session 3: Emerging Modalities to Treat Human Muscle Disease

Emerging Genetic Medicines for Cardiomyopathies

Laura Lombardi, PhD, Tenaya Therapeutics

Unlocking the Broad Potential of RNA Medicines to Transform Human Health

Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, Wave Life Sciences

Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation

Siddique Abbasi, MD, MSc, Amgen





About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive topline results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company is preparing to present the full results at an upcoming medical meeting and discuss them with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission particularly under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757