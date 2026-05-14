Serial Device Server Market Size to Hit USD 528.36 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serial Device Server Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Serial Device Server Market size was valued at USD 304.09 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 528.36 Million by 2035, at 5.68% CAGR over 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Serial Device Servers to Augment Market Growth Globally

Global Serial Device Growth The growing use of industrial automation, remote monitoring, and real-time data transfer across many industries is the main cause of server market trends. The ongoing need to interface legacy serial-based equipment (RS-232/422/485) to new Ethernet/IP networks, particularly in industry, utilities, and transportation, is one of the most important pressures. Encapsulation support for serial-to-IP conversion systems is becoming more and more necessary as Industry 4.0 and smart grid technologies become more common. Additionally, businesses are being forced to implement device servers with encryption and firewall compatibility due to growing cybersecurity concerns.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Moxa

Advantech

Lantronix

Digi International

Perle Systems

Westermo

Sealevel Systems

ATEN Internationa

Sena Technologies

B&B Electronics

ICP DAS

EtherWAN Systems

NPort (by Moxa)

Gemalto (now Thales Group)

Comtrol Corporation

Black Box Network Services

NetBurner

ORing Industrial Networking

SerialComm

CMC Electronics

Serial Device Server Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 304.09 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 528.36 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.68% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (External Serial Device Servers, and Embedded Serial Device Servers)

• By Application (Remote Management, Data Acquisition, Point-of-Sale (POS) Systems, and Industrial Control Systems)

• By Port (Single-Port Serial Device Servers, and Multi-Port Serial Device Servers)

• By End Use (Industrial, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, and Others (Government, Education, etc.))





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

External Serial Device Servers represented the largest share of the global market in 2025 at 63.3% due to their ease of installation, flexibility, and support for sizeable number of legacy devices. Over 2026-2035, Embedded Serial Device Servers are expected to have the highest growth in terms of CAGR due to the growth for small, integrated solutions in domestic, medical and industrial control centers.

By Application

In the year 2025, the Industrial Control Systems held the largest market share of 39.7% due to the escalating demand for automation and remote-control technologies in industries, such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities. The fastest-growing segment during 2025-2035 is expected to be the data acquisition segment due to the increasing requirement for real-time data collection.

By Port

Multi-Port Serial Device Servers led the global market in 2025 with an overwhelming 67.3% market share as they are used in industrial and commercial applications of larger scale globally. Single-Port Serial Device Servers are expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing adoption in small systems, retail, healthcare, and building automation applications.

By End-Use

The industrial sector was the biggest segment with 33.8% share of the global Serial Device Server market in 2025 due to the adoption of serial device servers in the field of industrial automation, manufacturing lines, SCADA and process control. The healthcare sector is projected to show the highest CAGR during the span of 2026 to 2035 with a rising digitization in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and medical device integration.

Regional Insights:

Due to its developed industrial base, growing automation technology adoption, and early adoption of IoT and other cutting-edge technologies in each end user vertical, North America led the global Serial Device Server market in 2025 in terms of revenue, accounting for 31.3% of global revenue.

The market for serial device servers in the United States is expected to be worth USD 73.23 million in 2025 and increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% to reach USD 120.42 million by 2035. Growing industrial automation (Industry 4.0), upgrading of old serial equipment, expansion of smart infrastructure, growing demands for remote monitoring, and adoption of secure Ethernet standards are the main factors driving the growth of the U.S. serial device server market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of 6.61% between 2026 and 2035. The market for serial device servers is expanding in this region due to a number of factors, such as the quick industrialization that followed the modernization of infrastructure and the emergence of smart city development.

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Recent Developments:

On October 2025 , Moxa expanded its rail portfolio, introducing EN 50155-certified switches, onboard computers, wireless access points, and IP cameras to support digitalized and secure rail operations. The products enable high-performance connectivity, predictive maintenance, TCMS, PIS, and cybersecurity compliance under NIS2, TSA directives, and upcoming FRMCS standards.

, Moxa expanded its rail portfolio, introducing EN 50155-certified switches, onboard computers, wireless access points, and IP cameras to support digitalized and secure rail operations. The products enable high-performance connectivity, predictive maintenance, TCMS, PIS, and cybersecurity compliance under NIS2, TSA directives, and upcoming FRMCS standards. On January 2026, Advantech unveiled its AI Brain platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson T4000, delivering data-center-class AI at the edge for robotics and autonomous systems. The scalable platform enables real-time perception, reasoning, and decision-making, supporting industrial-grade reliability, multi-modal AI workloads, and next-generation Physical Intelligence applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Serial Device Server Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand data transfer rates, adoption of Ethernet-to-serial/Wi-Fi/cellular device servers, industrial protocol support (Modbus, BACnet, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP), cybersecurity integration (SSL/TLS, VPN, firewalls), and patent activity in real-time data transmission and network bridging technologies.

– helps you understand data transfer rates, adoption of Ethernet-to-serial/Wi-Fi/cellular device servers, industrial protocol support (Modbus, BACnet, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP), cybersecurity integration (SSL/TLS, VPN, firewalls), and patent activity in real-time data transmission and network bridging technologies. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate uptime and MTBF, serial-to-Ethernet latency, environmental tolerance (temperature, humidity, vibration), redundancy and failover performance, and overall device lifecycle and warranty standards.

– helps you evaluate uptime and MTBF, serial-to-Ethernet latency, environmental tolerance (temperature, humidity, vibration), redundancy and failover performance, and overall device lifecycle and warranty standards. DEPLOYMENT & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze number of devices supported per server, cloud vs on-premise adoption, remote monitoring capabilities, multi-protocol interoperability, and scalability across industrial, IT, and commercial deployments.

– helps you analyze number of devices supported per server, cloud vs on-premise adoption, remote monitoring capabilities, multi-protocol interoperability, and scalability across industrial, IT, and commercial deployments. COST & PRICING METRICS – helps you assess average selling price by device type, cost structure breakdown, total cost of ownership (TCO), pricing differences between single-port and multi-port servers, and cost reduction trends driven by IoT integration and mass production.

– helps you assess average selling price by device type, cost structure breakdown, total cost of ownership (TCO), pricing differences between single-port and multi-port servers, and cost reduction trends driven by IoT integration and mass production. NETWORK INTEGRATION & INTEROPERABILITY METRICS – helps you understand cross-platform communication efficiency, legacy system connectivity, protocol conversion performance, and integration capability with modern industrial IoT ecosystems.

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