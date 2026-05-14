Intuitive Machines Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Gross Margin, and Positive Adjusted EBITDA along with Record Quarter-end Backlog of $1.1 Billion

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, “Intuitive Machines,” or the “Company”), a leading space technology and infrastructure services company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “Intuitive Machines continues to execute, grow, and win new business at record pace. Our acquisition of Lanteris has been immediately accretive with the combined entity already creating value.”

Highlights

Closed $800 million acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems to become a vertically integrated next-generation space prime contractor for commercial, civil and national security space initiatives



Signed definitive agreement in Q2 to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station and its COMSAT subsidiary to a create a space‑to‑ground data services network configured to support missions across LEO, MEO, GEO, cislunar, and deep space environments for communications, navigation, and data processing



Awarded $428.9 million in new contracts driven primarily by Space Development Agency Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture tranche 3 tracking layer and $180.4 million CLPS contract from NASA; this marks Intuitive Machines’ fifth CLPS task order, the most among all CLPS vendors and the first to require our larger cargo class (Nova-D) lunar lander



Contracted with U.S. Space Force in Q2 as a part of the Andromeda IDIQ contract with an anticipated ceiling value of $6.2 billion to expand space domain awareness capabilities through a constellation of maneuverable satellites designed to observe and track activity in geosynchronous orbit; the first revenue synergy award to combine Intuitive Machines and Lanteris capabilities



Submitted proposals for CLPS and LTV in support of NASA’s Ignition initiative priorities; awaiting award decisions in the coming weeks while additional proposals are underway for CLPS 2.0, Space Reactor‑1 Freedom, and other Moon base infrastructure initiatives



Financial Highlights

Achieved record quarterly revenue of $186.7 million, nearly 3x of prior year driven by the Lanteris acquisition along with continued CLPS, OMES, and NSNS execution; Lanteris acquisition closed on January 13, 2026; reported Q1 revenue does not include 12 days of Lanteris, which was approximately $13 million



Reported record profitability with $2.7 million positive Adjusted EBITDA



Ended Q1 with record backlog of $1.1 billion, an $842 million increase from year-end 2025 driven primarily by the acquisition of Lanteris along with Intuitive Machines’ fifth CLPS task order



Mr. Altemus continued, “The next phase of the space economy will not be defined only by who reaches new destinations. It will be defined by who can build the infrastructure, connect it reliably, and operate it at scale. That is what Intuitive Machines is building.”

Outlook

Full-year 2026 revenue of $900 million - $1 billion



Full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA positive



Conference Call Information

Intuitive Machines will host a conference call today, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these results. A link to the live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines’ website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com.

Following the conference call, a webcast replay will be available through the same link on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines’ website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company’s operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, gain on extinguishing of debt, share-based compensation, change in fair value instruments, gain or loss on issuance of securities, other income/expense, depreciation, impairment of property and equipment, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines’ industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP; Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation; and Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle. A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans related to any proposed business combination; our expectations and plans relating to our missions to the Moon, including the expected timing of launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; our expectations regarding changes to government contracts or programs; our operations, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information under “Outlook,” or “Guidance” including, our expectations on revenue generation, backlog and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this presentation: our reliance upon the efforts of our Board and key personnel to be successful; our limited operating history; our failure to manage our growth effectively; competition from existing or new companies; unsatisfactory safety performance of our spaceflight systems or security incidents at our facilities; cyber incidents; failure of the market for commercial spaceflight to achieve the growth potential we expect; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites and lunar landers, and insufficient capacity available from satellite and lunar lander launch providers; our customer concentration; risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for certain materials and supplied components; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with our customers and failure of our prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend protest from other bidders for government contracts; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business and any changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which we do business; our failure to protect the confidentiality of our trade secrets and know how; our failure to comply with the terms of third-party open source software our systems utilize; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and to address and remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; the U.S. government’s budget deficit and the national debt, as well as any inability of the U.S. government to complete its budget process for any government fiscal year, and our dependence on U.S. government contracts and funding by the government for the government contracts; our failure to comply with U.S. export and import control laws and regulations and U.S. economic sanctions and trade control laws and regulations; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions and rising inflation; our history of losses and failure to achieve profitability and our need for substantial additional capital to fund our operations; the fact that our financial results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter; our holding company status; the risk that our business and operations could be significantly affected if it becomes subject to any litigation, including securities litigation or stockholder activism; our public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this presentation and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts



For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,624 $ 582,606 Restricted cash 11,741 2,733 Trade accounts receivable 105,788 12,193 Contract assets 48,022 12,236 Inventory, net 57,873 — Advances to suppliers 25,896 3,353 Prepaid and other current assets 24,334 5,693 Total current assets 505,278 618,814 Orbital receivables, non-current 217,518 — Property and equipment, net 244,220 68,550 Intangible assets, net 304,130 12,968 Goodwill 379,840 18,697 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,032 36,755 Finance lease right-of-use assets 86 94 Other assets 843 1,276 Total assets $ 1,717,947 $ 757,154 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89,335 $ 22,199 Accounts payable - affiliated companies 2,405 1,723 Contract liabilities, current 205,575 57,368 Operating lease liabilities, current 27,698 10,466 Finance lease liabilities, current 33 48 Other current liabilities 90,416 33,028 Total current liabilities 415,462 124,832 Long-term debt 335,844 335,335 Contract liabilities, non-current 2,731 6,341 Pension and other postretirement benefits 52,030 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 62,793 26,290 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 24 20 Warrant liabilities 69,816 60,394 Other non-current liabilities 48,092 240 Total liabilities 986,792 553,452 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption 6,776 6,613 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,057,816 951,536 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Class A common stock 16 12 Class C common stock 6 6 Treasury Stock (33,525 ) (33,525 ) Paid-in capital — — Accumulated deficit (300,794 ) (721,457 ) Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to the Company (334,297 ) (754,964 ) Noncontrolling interests 860 517 Total shareholders’ deficit (333,437 ) (754,447 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit $ 1,717,947 $ 757,154





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Revenues: Product revenue $ 141,554 $ — Service revenue 42,076 62,524 Grant revenue 3,100 — Total revenues 186,730 62,524 Operating expenses: Cost of product revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 113,913 — Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 33,660 48,925 Cost of grant revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 3,101 — Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) - affiliated companies 5,949 6,922 Depreciation and amortization 13,048 623 Research and development 5,589 911 General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation and amortization) 50,671 15,220 Total operating expenses 225,931 72,601 Operating loss (39,201 ) (10,077 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,431 1,419 Interest expense (4,885 ) (26 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities — (33,369 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (9,422 ) 43,002 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (521 ) — Other income, net 72 26 Total other income (expense), net (13,325 ) 11,052 Income (loss) before income taxes (52,526 ) 975 Income tax expense (2 ) — Net income (loss) (52,528 ) 975 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (15,484 ) 11,909 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 343 462 Net loss attributable to the Company (37,387 ) (11,396 ) Less: Preferred dividends (162 ) (147 ) Net loss attributable to Class A common shareholders $ (37,549 ) $ (11,543 ) Net loss per share Net loss per share of Class A common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 147,878,006 107,081,918





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (52,528 ) $ 975 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,048 623 Bad debt expense 357 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 277 — Share-based compensation expense 8,842 2,844 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities — 33,369 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9,422 (43,002 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 521 — Deferred income taxes — — Other (1,927 ) 194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables, net 1,275 15,418 Inventory, net (1,726 ) — Contract assets (12,642 ) 13,077 Prepaid expenses (17,685 ) (1,576 ) Orbital receivables, net 7,689 — Other assets, net 3,012 547 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 26,483 5,856 Accounts payable – affiliated companies 682 1,789 Contract liabilities – current and long-term (17,119 ) (8,626 ) Securitization liabilities (2,692 ) — Pension and other postretirement benefits (2,763 ) — Other liabilities (17,294 ) (2,069 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (54,768 ) 19,419 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (9,876 ) (6,122 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (444,779 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (454,655 ) (6,122 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Warrants exercised — 176,620 Redemption of warrants — (66 ) Transaction costs related to the issuance of securities (7,550 ) — Repurchase of Class A Common Stock — (20,700 ) Proceeds from issuance of securities 175,000 — Payment of withholding taxes from share-based awards (1 ) (3,505 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 167,449 152,349 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (341,974 ) 165,646 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 585,339 209,649 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 243,365 375,295 Less: restricted cash 11,741 2,042 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 231,624 $ 373,253





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

Net income (loss) $ (52,528 ) $ 975 Adjusted to exclude the following: Taxes 2 — Depreciation and amortization 13,048 623 Interest income (1,431 ) (1,419 ) Interest expense 4,885 26 Transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions 19,978 — Share-based compensation expense 8,842 2,844 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities — 33,369 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9,422 (43,002 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 521 — Other income, net (72 ) (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,667 $ (6,610 )



Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation.

Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026

2025

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (54,768 ) $ 19,419 Purchases of property and equipment (9,876 ) (6,122 ) Free cash flow $ (64,644 ) $ 13,297



Backlog

The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:

(in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Backlog $ 1,055,434 $ 213,070



Backlog increased by $842.4 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025, which includes $612.8 million of acquired backlog associated with the Lanteris acquisition in January 2026, new awards of $428.9 million primarily associated with the IM-5 mission, a government defense contract, and various other contracts, partially offset by continued performance on existing contracts of $186.7 million.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.