Connected Aircraft Market 2026–2031: Commercial Aviation Holds 69.55% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the connected aircraft market size is projected to expand from USD 9.75 billion in 2026 to USD 16.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during 2026–2031. Commercial aviation continues to lead the market, accounting for a 69.55% share in 2025, supported by rising demand for high-speed in-flight connectivity and enhanced passenger experience. Growth is further driven by real-time aircraft tracking regulations and increasing deployment of advanced satellite communication networks. Airlines are accelerating cabin connectivity upgrades, while defense sectors continue investing in network-enabled aircraft systems, despite challenges related to cybersecurity, spectrum limitations, and retrofit costs.

Connected Aircraft Market Trends and Drivers



Growing Integration of Network-Centric Combat Systems in Defence Aviation

Defence organizations are increasingly adopting advanced airborne communication systems to enable secure real-time data sharing across military platforms. Programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and NATO countries are strengthening connected combat capabilities, creating strong demand for secure aviation connectivity technologies in the Connected Aircraft Market.

Increasing Passenger Preference for Seamless Inflight Connectivity

Passenger demand for high-speed inflight internet is reshaping airline connectivity strategies across the Connected Aircraft Market. Travelers increasingly expect seamless streaming and browsing during flights, prompting airlines to expand free onboard Wi-Fi services and enhance digital passenger experiences. Growing opportunities in broadband-enabled ancillary revenue are also encouraging carriers to invest in advanced connectivity upgrades, especially across North America and Asia-Pacific.

Connected Aircraft Market Share by Region

North America remains a key growth hub for the Connected Aircraft Market, driven by strong airline investments in inflight connectivity, advanced satellite infrastructure, and modernization of defence communication systems.

Meanwhile, Europe continues to strengthen its position through stricter aviation cybersecurity regulations, air traffic modernization initiatives, and growing adoption of connected aircraft technologies focused on operational efficiency and passenger experience.

“Market trends in connected aircraft adoption reflect steady integration of digital systems and evolving airline priorities, with Mordor Intelligence applying a consistent, evidence-based approach to validate findings. Its structured analysis and careful interpretation offer a dependable view compared with more assumption-driven or unevenly sourced industry reports.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence



Connected Aircraft Industry Segmentation

By Offering

Solution

Services





By Connectivity Type

Inflight Connectivity

Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Air-to-Air Connectivity



By Connectivity Technology

Satellite – L-Band

Satellite – Ku-Band

Satellite – Ka-Band

ATG (Air-to-Ground)



By Application

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/connected-aircraft-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Connected Aircraft Companies

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat, Inc.



Thales Group

Gogo Inc.

RTX Corporation

SITA N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kontron AG

Anuvu Operations LLC

Burrana Pty Ltd.

Intelsat S.A.

Astronics Corporation

OnOneWeb Holdings Ltd.

SkyFive AG

Telekom Deutschland GmbH

AeroMobile Communications Ltd.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC



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Airport Ground Support Vehicles Market Share: The airport ground support vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2026 to USD 11.91 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by increasing air passenger traffic, ongoing airport infrastructure expansion projects, and rising demand for efficient ground handling operations. The growing adoption of electric and low-emission ground support vehicles, along with advancements in fleet management technologies and airport modernization initiatives, is further supporting market expansion globally.

Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/airport-ground-support-vehicles-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Aircraft Sensors Market Trends: The aircraft sensors market is projected to grow from USD 4.02 billion in 2026 to USD 5.43 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by increasing aircraft production, rising demand for advanced avionics and flight monitoring systems, and the growing focus on aircraft safety and operational efficiency. The integration of smart sensing technologies, expansion of commercial aviation fleets, and increasing adoption of connected aircraft systems are further contributing to the market’s steady growth globally.

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