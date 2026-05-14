Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Atman, Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, and 3S Group

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2024 to 2031.



In Central and Eastern Europe, Poland is one of the major colocation data center hubs, accounting for around 61 operating colocation data center facilities. Warsaw leads the way with around 31 data center facilities. Atman, Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, and 3S Group are some of the major colocation providers in Poland.

In addition, in 2025, Poland's data center industry expanded beyond Warsaw, accounting for major investments from leading data center providers in cities such as Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Poznan, and Lodz.

In 2025, the retail colocation revenue stood at $288 million, slightly ahead of the wholesale colocation revenue of $188 million; this reflects retail's upper hand in serving diverse customer needs including that of SMEs, IT service providers, and edge deployments, while highlighting the overall competitiveness of the Poland colocation market.

By 2031, colocation investments in Poland are expected to be led by the wholesale colocation segment, which is projected to contribute over 63.1% to total investment, while the retail colocation segment is estimated to account for around 36.9% of the market share.

POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Poland's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as 3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

The Poland colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators including, Adgar Investments & Development, Atman, Comarch, Data4, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Polcom, and Vantage Data Centers.

In addition, new entrants such as 1911 Data Centres, GREYKITE, and Switch Datacenters are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.

In March 2026, Budimex, a Polish construction company, revealed plans to develop and operate its own data center. Currently, the company is exploring potential locations across Poland. Budimex is holding preliminary discussions with global cloud providers including Microsoft and Google to ensure the project achieves scalability and operational stability.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Poland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland Facilities Covered (Existing): 61 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6 Coverage: 13+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Poland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Poland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Poland data center market?

Which all cities are included in Poland center market report?

What factors are driving the Poland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2026-2031?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Poland



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Warsaw

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Warsaw

Other Cities

Investment Opportunities in Poland

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Poland

Investment Opportunities in Poland

Digital Data in Poland

Government Rules and Regulations for Data Center

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Poland

Colocation Services Market in Poland

Demand Across Several Industries in Poland

Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Industry Demand Share

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, and Full Rack) and Addons

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Everpure

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AODC

PORR Group

Warbud

STRABAG

Techko

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

AERMEC

Airedale by Modine

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Pillar Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

3S Group

Adgar Investments & Development

Artnet

Asseco Data Systems

Atman

Beyond.pl

Comarch

Dataspace

dcenter.pl

DataHouse

Data4

Equinix

Exea Data Center

EdgeConneX

IQ PL

Inea

Korbank

Mevspace

Netia

Orange Business

Polcom

Talex

T-Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

1911 Data Centres

GREYKITE

Switch Datacenters

Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5z0t5

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