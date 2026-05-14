Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Atman, Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, and 3S Group

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Poland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2024 to 2031.
In Central and Eastern Europe, Poland is one of the major colocation data center hubs, accounting for around 61 operating colocation data center facilities. Warsaw leads the way with around 31 data center facilities. Atman, Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, Vantage Data Centers, and 3S Group are some of the major colocation providers in Poland.
In addition, in 2025, Poland's data center industry expanded beyond Warsaw, accounting for major investments from leading data center providers in cities such as Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Poznan, and Lodz.
In 2025, the retail colocation revenue stood at $288 million, slightly ahead of the wholesale colocation revenue of $188 million; this reflects retail's upper hand in serving diverse customer needs including that of SMEs, IT service providers, and edge deployments, while highlighting the overall competitiveness of the Poland colocation market.
By 2031, colocation investments in Poland are expected to be led by the wholesale colocation segment, which is projected to contribute over 63.1% to total investment, while the retail colocation segment is estimated to account for around 36.9% of the market share.
POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Poland's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.
- Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.
- Leading Support infrastructure providers such as 3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Pillar Power Systems, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.
- The Poland colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators including, Adgar Investments & Development, Atman, Comarch, Data4, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Polcom, and Vantage Data Centers.
- In addition, new entrants such as 1911 Data Centres, GREYKITE, and Switch Datacenters are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.
- In March 2026, Budimex, a Polish construction company, revealed plans to develop and operate its own data center. Currently, the company is exploring potential locations across Poland. Budimex is holding preliminary discussions with global cloud providers including Microsoft and Google to ensure the project achieves scalability and operational stability.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Poland colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 61
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6
- Coverage: 13+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Poland
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Poland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Poland data center market?
- Which all cities are included in Poland center market report?
- What factors are driving the Poland data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2026-2031?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$3.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
Investment Opportunities in Poland
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Poland
- Investment Opportunities in Poland
- Digital Data in Poland
- Government Rules and Regulations for Data Center
- Market Investment by Area
- Market Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Poland
- Colocation Services Market in Poland
- Demand Across Several Industries in Poland
- Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Industry Demand Share
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, and Full Rack) and Addons
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NVIDIA
- Everpure
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AODC
- PORR Group
- Warbud
- STRABAG
- Techko
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- AERMEC
- Airedale by Modine
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Perkins Engines
- Pillar Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- 3S Group
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Artnet
- Asseco Data Systems
- Atman
- Beyond.pl
- Comarch
- Dataspace
- dcenter.pl
- DataHouse
- Data4
- Equinix
- Exea Data Center
- EdgeConneX
- IQ PL
- Inea
- Korbank
- Mevspace
- Netia
- Orange Business
- Polcom
- Talex
- T-Mobile
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- 1911 Data Centres
- GREYKITE
- Switch Datacenters
Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5z0t5
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