BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice BioGroup

14/05/2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

[BioGroup]

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [6/5/2026] BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: BioGroup Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 258,467,000 Description: 7.75% Aug 2031 Stabilisation Manager(s): BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPM, CITI, CACIB, NATIXIS, DB, GS

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date and time: Price: Quantity Stabilisation trading venue: 07/05/2026 17:31:13 100.5 -1,050,000.00 OTC 07/05/2026 17:31:15 100.25 1,950,000.00 OTC 07/05/2026 17:31:24 100.125 2,500,000.00 OTC 07/05/2026 17:42:47 100.125 3,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 07:43:41 100.08 -2,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:05:35 100 1,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:11:21 100 3,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:12:23 100.15 -3,538,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:18:48 100.125 -2,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:22:00 100.15 -500,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:35:14 100.125 1,500,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:40:40 100.2 -2,500,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 08:57:24 100.25 2,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 09:04:03 100.1 3,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 09:06:00 100.15 5,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 09:23:38 100.1 -1,200,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 09:58:50 100.099 -1,300,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 10:48:11 100.15 3,000,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 11:42:46 100.125 -500,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 12:16:13 100.05 300,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 13:15:45 100.15 -250,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 13:24:59 100.05 500,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 14:20:16 100 11,475,000.00 OTC 08/05/2026 14:56:20 100 -1,000,000.00 OTC 11/05/2026 08:55:20 99.9 500,000.00 OTC 12/05/2026 09:45:45 99.55 750,000.00 OTC 12/05/2026 11:43:25 99.5 -4,870,000.00 OTC 12/05/2026 11:43:38 99.375 3,000,000.00 OTC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK or any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK or that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK or that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.