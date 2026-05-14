Koelis Announces ProMap® Smart Automatic Prostate Contouring Software at AUA 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”, www.koelis.com), a global leader and innovator in MRI-ultrasound fusion guidance for prostate cancer interventions, announced today the official launch of its new software ProMap® Smart at the prestigious American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

Designed to optimize the MRI fusion procedure workflow, ProMap® Smart represents the next generation of automated prostate contouring technology. By integrating seamlessly with the Koelis Trinity® system, ProMap® Smart not only enhances procedural precision but also ensures healthcare providers are equipped to meet current U.S. healthcare guidelines and evolving reimbursement standards.

The ProMap® Smart auto-contouring software is a patented hybrid Machine Learning + 3D Elastic Model engine trained on thousands of heterogeneous 3D patient data and achieves 98% accurate prostate contouring in under 5 seconds. The ProMap® Smart software complements Koelis’ previously released ProMap® Contour software which enables healthcare providers to utilize their compatible MRI preparation solution using AI/connectivity to export to Koelis Trinity®.

Koelis will be holding interactive demonstrations at its AUA booth #743 from May 15th to May 17th with expert urologists from renowned US academic hospitals to share their experience with the latest Koelis technology. These experts will help introduce attendees to innovative approaches using Koelis’ exclusive 3D Organ Based Tracking (OBT Fusion®) technology in conjunction with ProMap® Smart AI-assisted auto-contouring software.

“With growing volumes of patients and limited clinical resources, precision and efficiency in fusion biopsy is what allows me to provide the best care to my patients,” said Evan Kovac, M.D., of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital. “With the launch of ProMap Smart, Koelis is releasing a very meaningful innovation.”

Koelis Trinity® seamlessly integrates 3D ultrasound with proprietary MRI-US fusion, powered by the company’s unique OBT Fusion® prostate motion tracking software. The compact Koelis Trinity® system does not require interface with either external ultrasound equipment or external sensors. Its versatility enables Koelis to lead the ongoing paradigm shift in prostate cancer care towards more accurate biopsy diagnoses, personalized patient follow-up and more choices for less invasive ambulatory treatments.

Antoine Leroy, PhD, Koelis founder and CEO, declared: “Koelis is proud and excited to release a major feature in our fusion biopsy armamentarium. In the USA as well as in the rest of the world, we continue to lead the way to a more efficient management of prostate cancer, for our clients to make the most value out of our products.”

About KOELIS

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a global pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology since 2006. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®), the Koelis Trinity system has been designed for efficient workflow and quality of care. Suitable for all types of facilities, it enables accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as “focal” prostate cancer treatment alternatives to traditional “total” organ treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company’s commitment to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment includes multi-center clinical registries (“Violette” in Europe, NCT04582656, and “Violetta” in Asia, NCT06262633) based on KOELIS Trinity®-guided microwave ablation technology. Koelis has offices in Grenoble (France), Princeton (NJ, USA), Saarbrücken (Germany) and Singapore to serve more than 50 countries. Learn more about KOELIS at www.koelis.com .

Contact press:

Scott Leventon

Marketing Manager, US

P: 609-781-4971

Scott.Leventon@koelis.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16c755c2-866a-45d2-a453-e5f4483f6657