The Silicon Prairie Powerhouse: How One Company is Funding 45% of Wyoming’s New Business Economy

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a state historically driven by energy and agriculture, a new economic engine has emerged from Sheridan. Registered Agents Inc (RAI), the nation’s largest business formation service, today released its Q1 2026 Market Share Report , revealing that the company now facilitates nearly half (45%) of all new business formations in Wyoming.

This volume isn't just a corporate milestone, it is a significant fiscal driver for the state. In the first three months of 2026 alone, RAI-led filings generated $5.5 million for Wyoming’s General Fund. At current growth rates, RAI is projected to contribute more than $20 million to the state’s coffers by year-end.

Funding the "Wyoming Way of Life"

Unlike most corporate tax contributions, the revenue generated by business filings flows directly into the General Fund, which the State Legislature utilizes for critical public services. Every LLC formed through RAI in Sheridan contributes to:

Property Tax Relief: Bolstering the $20 million state allocation to lower the tax burden on Wyoming homeowners.

Bolstering the $20 million state allocation to lower the tax burden on Wyoming homeowners. Educational Excellence: Funding for new school facilities, teachers, and educational programs.

Funding for new school facilities, teachers, and educational programs. Rural Healthcare: Direct support for mental health services, Medicaid programs, and the state’s network of rural hospitals.

Direct support for mental health services, Medicaid programs, and the state’s network of rural hospitals. Modern Infrastructure: Expanding high-speed broadband and maintaining state roadways.

"The Office of the Secretary of State now generates more income than any other government agency in Wyoming, except Fish and Game," said Whitney Ward, PR Director at Registered Agents Inc. "We are proud that our work in Sheridan not only helps people start their dreams, it also helps fund the schools, roads, and services our neighbors rely on every day."

The Silicon Prairie of LLCs

“We love being part of this community and playing a role in Wyoming’s growing economy,” said Bray Danner, Site Manager at Registered Agents Inc. “There’s something special about being on the ground here in Sheridan and watching the state’s business community grow in real time.”

Based in Sheridan, a city now recognized as a national hub for LLC formations, RAI supports hundreds of thousands of businesses that choose Wyoming for its low costs, streamlined regulations, and privacy protections. By acting as the "boots on the ground" for the global startup community, RAI has turned a compliance requirement into a recurring, scalable revenue stream for the state of Wyoming.

About Registered Agents Inc

Registered Agents Inc is independently owned and the nation’s largest provider of registered agent services, compliance solutions, and full identity services. The company helps hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs every year start their own business and establish a legitimate, professional presence online and in their communities. Using real-time state-level filings cross-referenced with U.S. Census data, RAI provides the most accurate "pulse" of the American small business economy through its monthly Business Formation Report. More information HERE .

Media Contact:

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR

760-798-1563

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62f3ce41-75b3-4b99-ae42-4e0cdfc639bb