Gentherm to Showcase Science-Backed Wellness Experiences Applied to Home and Office at NeoCon 2026

NOVI, Mich., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced it will showcase its latest expansion into the Home and Office market at NeoCon 2026 in Chicago, IL including Preview Day on June 7, 2026 and exhibit days June 8–10, 2026.

Leveraging decades of automotive innovation and a long-standing presence in medical temperature management, Gentherm is bringing science-backed wellness experiences into the furniture people use throughout their day, helping support focus, relaxation, and recovery through personalized thermal and massage systems.

“Gentherm is entering its next phase of growth as we extend proven technologies from the vehicle into the spaces where people live and work,” said Bill Presley, President and CEO of Gentherm. “At NeoCon 2026, we’re focused on how these innovations support comfort, well-being, and performance throughout the day, applying decades of expertise to create more responsive, human-centered environments where people can feel and function at their best.”

Gentherm will be exhibiting in Suite 5042 on the 7th floor at THE MART, where they will feature interactive demonstrations showing how furniture can deliver configurable, user-controlled wellness experiences, designed for seamless integration into modern furniture designs.

The Future of Furniture Wellness

Gentherm will feature interactive demonstrations of its WellSense™ technology, which uses integrated thermal and pneumatic systems to support holistic wellness and performance across use cases:

Wellness Recliner: Demonstrates how integrated heat and pneumatic massage can be designed into lounge and recliner seating to support relaxation, pressure relief, and recovery through configurable, user-controlled comfort experiences.

Demonstrates how integrated heat and pneumatic massage can be designed into lounge and recliner seating to support relaxation, pressure relief, and recovery through configurable, user-controlled comfort experiences. Office Chair: Integrates targeted heat in both the back and seat cushion, paired with built-in massage to help ease tension during long periods of sitting.

Integrates targeted heat in both the back and seat cushion, paired with built-in massage to help ease tension during long periods of sitting. Smart Desk: Features heat and ventilation to support a comfortable, focused workspace.

Features heat and ventilation to support a comfortable, focused workspace. Medical & Patient Seating: Builds on Gentherm’s 60-year medical heritage, incorporating temperature management and therapeutic massage to bring comfort and relief when patients need it most.

Science-Backed Wellness, Built on Human Physiology Research

Gentherm’s wellness approach goes beyond standalone features. WellSense is grounded in human physiology research and designed to orchestrate thermal and massage comfort effectors into curated experiences.

At Gentherm’s Integrated Human Research Lab, the team has conducted 7,000+ hours of human testing, with 19 clinical studies completed and 10 clinical studies ongoing, helping inform how wellness experiences are designed and validated.

“Our work is grounded in understanding how the human body continuously regulates temperature, stress, and recovery throughout the day,” said Dr. Nicola Gerrett, Senior Director of Research & Medical at Gentherm. “By applying thermophysiology and human perception science, we can design experiences that support relaxation, recovery, and day-to-day well-being in the environments where people spend the majority of their time.”

Visit Gentherm at NeoCon 2026

Experience Gentherm’s latest innovations at Suite 5042 on the 7th floor during NeoCon 2026 and join daily short education sessions led by Dr. Nicola Gerrett exploring the science behind comfort and wellness and answering attendee questions.

Can’t make it to the show? Explore the latest from Gentherm at gentherm.com .

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2025, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.2 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Baur

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9711