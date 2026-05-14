CVRx Announces Humana Medicare Advantage Coverage Policy for Barostim Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today that Humana has issued a Medicare Advantage coverage policy for Barostim therapy, effective May 1, 2026. Humana, a national health insurance company with the second largest Medicare Advantage program in the U.S., provides coverage to approximately 5.2 million Medicare Advantage members across 46 states.

The new policy covers Barostim for patients meeting its current FDA-approved indication as well as patients enrolled in the BENEFIT-HF trial, the landmark heart failure study evaluating Barostim in a significantly expanded patient population initiated earlier this year.

“We are pleased to receive this Medicare Advantage coverage policy from Humana, which represents the first coverage policy for Barostim and marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand access to the therapy for patients living with heart failure,” said Kevin Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx. “Humana’s policy reflects continued progress in educating payers on the clinical outcomes and patient benefits of Barostim therapy. We believe this policy validates our commercial strategy, supports ongoing discussions with other regional and national payers, and will help accelerate adoption of Barostim through more consistent coverage.”

This coverage policy follows two other positive reimbursement developments for Barostim this year. Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Category I CPT codes went into effect for the Barostim procedure. In addition, that same month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Category B IDE coverage for patients enrolled in the BENEFIT-HF trial.



About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure.

Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0501

ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meyers

CVRx, Inc.

763-416-2853

emeyers@cvrx.com