NORTIV 8 Awarded “Hiking Shoe Product of the Year” In 2026 Outdoor Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that the Men’s DualStride Armadillo FieldLite Waterproof hiking shoe from NORTIV 8 , a Miracle Miles Group company, has been selected as “Hiking Shoe Product of the Year” in the 3rd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

The NORTIV 8 Men’s DualStride Armadillo FieldLite Waterproof hiking shoe offers a sneaker-light design that delivers trail performance without weight, stiffness, or discomfort. It provides full waterproof protection and abrasion resistance, helping hikers to move more efficiently and comfortably over long distances with a controlled, comfortable stride.

DualStride™ Technology balances plush, shock-absorbing cushioning with a firm, energy-returning base, creating a responsive stride that feels natural on trails yet stable enough for rugged terrain. Dynamic waterproof construction keeps feet dry without sacrificing flexibility, while reinforced high-wear zones increase durability, and smooth heel-to-toe transitions make each step stable and predictable. The versatile design is also streamlined and agile, helping hikers to transition seamlessly from trail to urban environments.

Additional features include an upper made of leather and Oxford fabric as well as TPU; Breathable mesh lining; Supercritical foam insole; Dual-density EVA midsole; and a Grippy rubber outsole.

“This shoe from NORTIV 8 provides a controlled, comfortable stride from the first step to the last mile. Common challenges hikers face are fatigue on long hikes, rigid soles, and shoes that fail under wet or rugged conditions. Most hiking shoes feel either too soft or rigid, causing hikers to compromise between performance and comfort, or between premium quality and accessibility,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “The DualStride Armadillo FieldLite Waterproof delivers the protection, durability, and waterproof performance expected from premium outdoor footwear, yet combines it with a lightweight, comfortable, and versatile design. We’re awarding NORTIV 8 with ‘Hiking Shoe Product of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. The ever-evolving outdoor industry is witnessing a surge in innovative outdoor technology and equipment, as well as consumer emphasis on safety, sustainability, and changing preferences. Along with next-generation hiking equipment, camping gear, bikes, bespoke outdoor experiences, and services, activities like off-roading and overlanding are trending with travel enthusiasts. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“The 8 in our name isn't just a number. It stands for the eight essential traits that define our gear: traction, comfort, weather resistance, fit, durability, support, adaptability, and value. Not one of these is extra, and all of them are represented in the DualStride Armadillo FieldLite Waterproof hiking shoe,” said Brian Cao, Founder and Chairman of Miracle Miles Group Inc. “Thank you to Outdoor Innovation for this incredible acknowledgement. As an upgraded version of one of our bestselling styles, this product addresses common challenges while also delivering actual performance with traction that grips, comfort that lasts, and durability that doesn't blink at an affordable price point.”

The Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically, enjoying the benefits of improved mental and physical health, and the primal connection to nature.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8 is a leading footwear brand delivering high-performance athletic, outdoor, and work shoes built for both everyday life and adventure. Blending rugged durability, innovative technology, and modern design, each style offers exceptional value and accessibility for adventurers, professionals, and explorers alike. Designed to perform on trails, job sites, and city streets, NORTIV 8 empowers every step with comfort, resilience, and confidence.

About MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC.

MIRACLE MILES GROUP INC. is a tech-driven footwear enterprise with three well-established brands: Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, NORTIV 8, Bruno Marc, ALLSWIFIT, covering various categories: women's shoes, kids' shoes, men's shoes, outdoor shoes, work shoes, sneakers, and so on. With over two thousand shoe styles and twenty million users, MMT's mission is to create value for and make quality fashion accessible to consumers by providing stylish, functional, comfortable footwear with reasonable pricing.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475