Modular Chillers Market Size to Hit USD 6.11 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Scalable Cooling Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Modular Chillers Market size was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

As a result of their flexibility, they can also be relocated more efficiently, installed better, and integrated into other systems. The chiller units that have inverters to drive their compressors perform much better in part-load situations than the standard fixed-speed chillers do.

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The U.S. Modular Chillers Market size was valued at USD 0.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.77 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2026 to 2035.

Modular chillers for the USA market are positively influenced by the existence of more commercial buildings, developing data centers, increased presence of healthcare institutions, and preference for higher efficiency cooling systems that use LEED and ENERGY STAR building standards.

Energy Efficiency Requirements and Growing Data Center Demand are Factors Driving Market Growth Globally

The rising cost of electricity and the increasing efficiency requirements for buildings have compelled building owners to replace their old, inefficient chillers with modern modular units that offer increased efficiency. At the same time, the current global construction boom of data centers fueled by AI, cloud computing, and streaming services requires reliable and scalable cooling solutions. Modular chillers serve as the perfect solution for data centers due to the redundancy involved in maintaining a server’s cooling system despite the failure of a cooling module.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Water-Cooled chillers held the largest share in 2025 as they are ideally suited for large commercial buildings, hospitals, and industrial plants that require maximum efficiency with the capability to handle cooling loads exceeding 500 kW. Air-Cooled is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.45% due to the need for a cooling tower and condensed water system.

By Application

Commercial led with 47.80% share due to the rapid development of data centers which require thousands of megawatts to be added in new cooling capacity. Residential is the fastest-growing application segment at a CAGR of 7.44% as advanced heat pump based modular systems to provide both heating and cooling need to be widely accepted by homeowners who desire full climate control.

By Compressor Technology

Scroll compressors dominate the modular chiller market due to their compact size, quiet operation, reliability, and good energy efficiency. screw compressors segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR as the higher efficiency at high loads and the design to continue operating with occasional liquid refrigerant slugs make it a preferred choice.

By Capacity

Market for commercial modular chiller is still dominated by the capacity of 200 to 500 kW as this size of machine is ideal for middle-sized office building, hotels and refrigeration plants for hospitals. Above 500 kW machines are mainly used in heavy industries and commercial buildings.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the overall modular chillers market, contributing to a revenue share of 40.70%, due to the fast pace of urbanization, industrialization, and growth in investment in energy efficient HVAC systems in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Market for Modular Chillers in North America stands second in terms of size and is growing rapidly because of the rising demand for modular chillers in both commercial and Data center sectors. There is a growing demand for modular chillers due to rapid construction activities of Data centers in the U.S., owing to investments in AI computing infrastructure.

Key Players:

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Multistack LLC

Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

Aermec S.p.A.

Smardt Chiller Group Inc.

Dunham-Bush Group

Climaveneta S.p.A. (Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling)

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin legacy brand)

Blue Star Limited

Thermax Limited

Schneider Electric SE (HVAC integration solutions)

Nanjing TICA Climate Solutions Co., Ltd

Recent Developments:

2025: Johnson Controls introduced the York YLAA air-cooled modular chiller series using R-454B low-GWP refrigerant with a magnetic bearing oil-free centrifugal compressor option, delivering 40% lower GWP than HFC alternatives while improving energy efficiency ratings for commercial applications.

2024: LG Electronics launched an advanced residential modular chiller with integrated IoT monitoring and smartphone control, featuring automatic demand response capabilities that reduce peak electricity consumption and qualify owners for utility rebate programs in several U.S. states.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Type & System Configuration Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends of air-cooled vs water-cooled modular chillers, compressor technologies, packaged vs split systems, scalable multi-module configurations, inverter-driven systems, and heat recovery integrated chillers.

– helps you understand adoption trends of air-cooled vs water-cooled modular chillers, compressor technologies, packaged vs split systems, scalable multi-module configurations, inverter-driven systems, and heat recovery integrated chillers. Cooling Performance & Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate COP improvement trends, Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER), partial load efficiency, thermal load balancing, cooling scalability, operational stability, and refrigerant optimization performance across modular chiller systems.

– helps you evaluate COP improvement trends, Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER), partial load efficiency, thermal load balancing, cooling scalability, operational stability, and refrigerant optimization performance across modular chiller systems. Compressor & Component Performance Metrics – helps you analyze variable speed compressor adoption, scroll vs screw compressor efficiency, vibration and noise reduction, refrigerant flow optimization, heat exchanger durability, and smart diagnostics integration.

– helps you analyze variable speed compressor adoption, scroll vs screw compressor efficiency, vibration and noise reduction, refrigerant flow optimization, heat exchanger durability, and smart diagnostics integration. Energy Management & Sustainability Metrics – helps you assess energy-saving capabilities, high-efficiency chiller configurations, low-emission refrigerant adoption, heat recovery utilization, and operational sustainability trends across commercial and industrial facilities.

– helps you assess energy-saving capabilities, high-efficiency chiller configurations, low-emission refrigerant adoption, heat recovery utilization, and operational sustainability trends across commercial and industrial facilities. Smart Control & Automation Metrics – helps you identify advancements in automated control systems, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance technologies, remote diagnostics, and intelligent energy management integration in modular chillers.

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