Acquia Launches Fair Trade Initiative, Committing 2% of Every Eligible Partner Deal to the Drupal Association

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia today announced the Fair Trade Initiative , a commitment that directs 2% of every revenue-driven transaction closed with a partner to the Drupal Association, credited in the partner’s name. The initiative is built directly into the new Acquia Partner Program, not structured as a one-time grant or discretionary sponsorship, but embedded into the economics of every deal.

The move addresses what Acquia describes as the hardest unsolved problem in open source: connecting commercial success to community sustainability at scale. As Acquia partners grow their Drupal practices, a corresponding percentage of that growth automatically flows back to the foundation that stewards the project.

“For too long, the open source model has relied on the goodwill of individuals and the discretion of companies to reinvest in the communities they profit from. The Fair Trade Initiative changes that,” said James Sims, Vice President, Partners at Acquia. “When Drupal grows, Acquia grows. When Acquia partners win, Drupal wins. That alignment should be structural, and now it is.”

What the Fair Trade Initiative Means for Partners

Under the initiative, every Acquia partner’s full revenue and incentives remain unchanged. The 2% Drupal Association contribution is funded by Acquia, not deducted from partner margins. Contributions are tracked and publicly attributed in the Acquia Partner Portal, formally recognizing partners as Drupal community contributors. Donations may also be applied toward Drupal Association-led partner and membership programs for which partners qualify, potentially unlocking additional community benefits and recognition.

What the Fair Trade Initiative Means for Customers

When organizations contract directly with Acquia for Drupal implementations, a portion of every engagement is automatically reinvested in the open source platform their digital experience depends on, at no additional cost. The 2% contribution comes entirely from Acquia. Customers get the same world-class Drupal expertise, with community reinvestment built in.

Availability

The Fair Trade Initiative is effective immediately as part of the new Acquia Partner Program, terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit acquia.com/partners.

About Acquia

Acquia is the digital experience platform built for a world where your audience is both humans and agents.

As AI agents become active participants in how people discover, consume, and act on digital content, Acquia gives enterprise teams the platform to create, manage, and distribute experiences designed for both. Powered by agentic AI that orchestrates, not just advises, Acquia automates complex digital workflows within the governance guardrails large organizations require.

Acquia provides Acquia Source as a digital command center, a unified intelligent workspace where digital teams manage content, applications, AI agents, and analytics in one place.

Acquia. Built for what's next.

About the Drupal Association

Drupal is one of the world's most trusted open source content management platforms, powering millions of websites and digital experiences since its creation in 2001. From humble beginnings in a university dorm room, Drupal has grown into a global force in web technology, supported by a community of thousands of active contributors worldwide.

Drupal's commitment to innovation, security, and accessibility has made it a cornerstone of the open web. Through continuous community-driven development and a dedication to web standards, Drupal has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of the digital world while maintaining its core values of flexibility, security, and community collaboration.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Owen Milbury | owen.milbury@acquia.com