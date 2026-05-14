Linmore Introduces Revolutionary, Patented Technology Driving Industry Change in LED Lighting

Fresno, California, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linmore, an American lighting and controls innovator, today introduces LifeTime LED, a series of commercial and industrial lighting fixtures that represent LED 2.0 technology. LifeTime LED provides a uniquely renewable, sustainable and cost-effective solution that enables fixture maintenance for the lifespan of a building.

Using patented plug-and-play ReLuma® Modules, LifeTime LED technology reduces the material, labor and landfill costs associated with replacing whole fixtures. The technology simplifies routine renewal, reduces maintenance complexity and minimizes downtime. Depending on application and maintenance assumptions, some projects realize lifecycle savings up to 70 percent. LifeTime further reduces landfill waste by repurposing or recycling used ReLuma Modules.

“Since the mass adoption of LED lighting more than a decade ago, the industry has followed a replacement model in which integrated fixtures are removed and replaced at end of life,” explained Paul Chamberlain, Linmore President and CEO. “While LED technology improved energy efficiency, it never addressed what happens when systems reach end of life, including not just the time and labor to replace the fixtures, but also the waste involved.

“LifeTime LED introduces a game-changing approach, employing patented ReLuma Modules that allow lighting to be quickly and easily renewed while extending the life of the fixture for the life of the building.”

Wes Fannin, Linmore Director of Strategic Sales & Innovation and inventor of the Reluma Module, described the new technology as a “do-over” and an unprecedented opportunity to advance LED lighting to the next level. “In its excitement to realize the many benefits of LED lighting, the industry made the oversight of not treating LED lighting fixtures as infrastructure. As a result, integrated LED lighting fixures have become landfill waste. Our patented technology changes that model and offers a practical path toward a more affordable and sustainable future.”

As Easy as Changing a Lightbulb.

The modular LifeTime LED design integrates LED diodes and the driver into a single removable unit. When renewal is required, the module can be replaced while the fixture remains in place. In many applications, modules can be replaced in under a minute through a simplified plug-and-play approach that reduces disruption and service time.

John Gilmore, Linmore Chief Revenue Officer explained, “As early-generation LED systems begin to reach end of life, organizations face increasing costs tied to labor, downtime and material disposal. In fact, some industry projections estimate that 800,000 to 1 million tons of LED waste could enter landfills annually in the coming years.

“LifeTime LED represents LED 2.0 — moving beyond efficient fixtures to renewable lighting infrastructure,” said Gilmore. “It forces an industry decision: continue replacing fixtures at end of life, or adopt a lifetime technology designed to renew them.”

The technology is initially being applied across multiple lighting configurations, including troffers, door kits and strip lighting, and is ideal for most commercial and industrial applications.

About Linmore

Linmore (Fresno, CA) is an American innovation company that covers the entire spectrum of lighting – offering ultra-performance and ultra-value LED lighting, wireless controls, R&D innovation and lighting as a service. Established in 2014, Linmore advances LED lighting technology with unique, patented product solutions that not only deliver performance and value, but shift the paradigm of how digital lighting is installed, maintained and renewed. Its team of lighting and controls experts — here in the USA — research, design, develop, assemble and stand behind the industry’s most advanced technologies.

For more information, visit linmoreled.com

About LifeTime LED

LifeTime LED by Linmore is a maintainable lighting approach that supports the renewal of LED lighting systems over time. Using a removable module that integrates LED diodes and a driver, the system allows lighting components to be replaced without removing the full fixture. This approach is designed to support long-term maintenance while reducing material, operational disruption and landfill waste.