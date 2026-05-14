LOD Properties Announces Cash Home-Buying Services for Michigan Homeowners Selling As-Is

Lathrup Village, MI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOD Properties, a cash-for-houses company based in Lathrup Village, Michigan, announces its cash home-buying services for homeowners across the state. The company offers a streamlined, three-step process that enables sellers to close in approximately five days without agent fees, repair costs, or out-of-pocket expenses.



LOD Properties purchases residential properties directly from homeowners in as-is condition, bypassing the traditional real estate listing process entirely. No real estate agents are involved, and the service is free for homeowners to use at every stage.



“We want Michigan homeowners to know there is a straightforward path to selling their property for cash without the stress of repairs, staging, or waiting months for a buyer,” said Andrew Holland, Owner of LOD Properties. “Our process is designed to be transparent and fast sellers can go from initial contact to cash in hand in approximately five days.”



Selling in Any Condition, Without Renovation Costs



Homeowners facing costly renovation needs on aging or damaged properties can sell my house fast through LOD Properties without spending money on updates or fixes. The company assumes properties in their current state, removing the financial burden of pre-sale improvements from the seller. Whether a home needs minor cosmetic work or significant structural attention, LOD Properties purchases it as-is.



No Agent Commissions or Hidden Fees



Because cash home buyers at LOD Properties work directly with sellers, the transaction eliminates real estate agent commissions. Homeowners keep the full agreed-upon cash offer, and no fees are charged at any point from the initial property evaluation through closing.



A Defined Three-Step Process



LOD Properties structures every transaction around three clear steps, replacing the open-ended timelines and unpredictable milestones common in traditional listings. This defined sequence gives sellers visibility from initial inquiry through closing, reducing the complexity typically associated with selling a home.



Approximately Five-Day Closings and Cash Offers



The company can complete a property sale in around five days, offering a direct alternative for homeowners who need to sell quickly due to relocation, financial circumstances, or other time-sensitive situations. Because LOD Properties provides cash offers, sellers also avoid the uncertainty of buyer financing falling through. There are no mortgage approvals or financing contingencies that could delay or derail the transaction homeowners receive a cash payout upon closing.



A Direct Alternative to Traditional Listings



For Michigan homeowners who find conventional real estate steps including agent coordination, open houses, inspections, and buyer negotiations impractical or undesirable, LOD Properties provides a simplified seller-to-buyer cash transaction. The model is designed to we buy houses give sellers a predictable, immediate path to closing without the delays and expenses of listing on the open market.



Michigan homeowners interested in receiving a cash offer for their property can learn more about the process and submit their information through the company’s website.



About LOD Properties



LOD Properties is a cash-for-houses company based in Lathrup Village, Michigan, that purchases residential properties directly from homeowners in as-is condition. The company specializes in a simplified three-step process designed to help Michigan homeowners sell their homes quickly for cash, without agent fees or repair costs.



Q1: What types of property conditions does LOD Properties accept?



A: LOD Properties purchases residential properties in as-is condition, meaning homeowners can sell without performing any repairs, staging, or renovations. The company assumes the burden of both minor cosmetic issues and significant structural needs.



Q2: How quickly can a homeowner expect to close on a sale?



A: The company offers a defined three-step process that typically allows for a closing in approximately five days. Since LOD Properties provides cash offers, the transaction avoids the common delays associated with buyer financing or mortgage approvals.



Q3: What fees are involved when selling a house through this service?



A: There are no agent commissions, hidden fees, or out-of-pocket expenses for homeowners. The service is free to use, and sellers retain the full amount of the agreed-upon cash offer at closing.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: LOD Properties

Address: 26400 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village, MI 48076

Phone: (586) 500-5329

Website: https://www.lodproperties.com/

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