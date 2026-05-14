Event Industry Study Finds 90% of Weather Decisions Happen Last Minute

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weather decisions in the event industry are not made when forecasts become available. They are made when the cost of acting becomes clearer than the cost of waiting.

New research from DTN, “Weather Risk in Event Operations: The Gap Between Forecasts, Decisions, and Outcomes,” shows that more than 90% of weather-related decisions occur within 48 hours of an event. This finding underscores how operational risk, not data access, ultimately drives decision timing.

Even among highly experienced professionals with established weather plans, decisions are often delayed until conditions become actionable and the operational consequences of waiting become more immediate.

“The reality is that weather decisions are rarely made in isolation,” said Renny Vandewege, general manager of Weather and Climate Intelligence at DTN. “By the time teams act, they are balancing safety, operational continuity, financial impact and stakeholder coordination in real time. The challenge is not simply accessing weather information, but reaching the confidence threshold required to make a decision.”

Key Findings Include:

Nearly one-third of decisions are made during live event execution, as conditions evolve

Only about one-third of respondents feel highly confident interpreting forecasts for decision-making

Organizations identify clear thresholds and decision triggers as the top areas for improvement

Repeated weather disruptions contribute to cumulative financial impact, often exceeding $25,000 and in some cases surpassing $100,000

The findings point to a consistent pattern: the challenge is not access to weather information, but how that information is translated into action.

Event organizers are not simply monitoring conditions. They are determining when those conditions justify operational decisions such as delaying, suspending, or continuing an event. Those decisions carry safety, operational, and financial impacts.

This highlights the need for decision support that helps organizations interpret conditions, define action thresholds, and respond consistently under pressure.

To learn more and download the full report, visit Weather Risk in Event Operations: The Gap Between Forecasts, Decisions, and Outcomes.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in collaboration with the Event Safety Alliance, Global Crowd Management Alliance (GCMA) and United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA). The findings are based on responses collected in March 2026 across event organizers, operations leaders, and venue operators.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. Built on deep vertical expertise, proprietary data, and trusted ecosystem neutrality, the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform helps customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. With more than 1,200 employees globally, DTN proudly serves the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world.

Media Contact:

Lori Johnson

DTN

405.609.9171

lori.johnson@dtn.com