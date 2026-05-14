SoundThinking Appoints David Jochim as Senior Vice President of TechnoLogic and Professional Services

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the appointment of David Jochim as Senior Vice President of TechnoLogic and Professional Services, effective June 1. Mr. Jochim will oversee SoundThinking’s TechnoLogic division and lead development, deployment and customer support for the CaseBuilder case management solution. TechnoLogic is a division of SoundThinking that provides custom managed services and development for the NYPD’s on-premises Enterprise Case Management System and adjacent enterprise applications.

Most recently, Mr. Jochim served as Vice President of Customer Success and Program Management at Zetron, Inc., a mission-critical communications company serving 911 centers and public safety agencies globally. Before that, he spent seven years at Mark43, a leading public safety software company, initially as Vice President of Deployments and then as Chief Operating Officer, scaling the company through a $250 million venture financing round and into markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He began his career as a Captain in the United States Air Force and later held leadership roles at Deloitte and Dataminr, a data analytics company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

"We’ve been deliberate about timing leadership additions to where the business is heading. We believe David’s experience in building operational discipline while growing the customer base is exactly what this part of our business needs next." said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

“In this part of public safety software, the difference between a good vendor and a great one comes down to delivery, not feature lists. The TechnoLogic and CaseBuilder teams have earned deep trust with sophisticated agencies over many years. My job is to make sure we keep earning it — on every release, every deployment, every support call” said Jochim. "Delivering on and building on that trust — consistently and at the highest level — is exactly the kind of work I find most meaningful. I'm excited to lead these teams."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding expected contributions of the company’s new Senior Vice President of TechnoLogic and Professional Services, the company’s expectations for its TechnoLogic division and CaseBuilder product line, and the company's ability to deliver, deploy and support its products. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company’s ability to enter into new contracts or renew its contract with key customers and the timing of such entry or renewal; the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company’s newer product lines and through expansion into new vertical markets; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company’s ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking, Inc.

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart® platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

SSTI@soleburystrat.com