Brain Cancer Canada Invests $75,000 in Groundbreaking Phase 2 Clinical Trial at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre to Target Hard-to-Treat Glioblastoma in Older Patients

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC), Canada’s only 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding brain cancer research nationwide to award $75,000 to a Phase 2 clinical trial led by Dr. Jaime Godoy Santin and colleagues at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The study titled “TEMPO trial: Daily Temozolomide for Elderly patients with unmethylated MGMT- Promoter newly diagnosed GliOblastoma” explores daily dosing of low-dose Temozolomide in patients aged 65 years or older in an approach that may be associated with longer survival and acceptable side effects compared to today’s usual approach.

Glioblastoma is usually treated with surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy, often with additional cycles of chemotherapy, where benefits vary depending on specific characteristics. About 60% of these tumours have a genetic marker which makes standard chemotherapy less effective, and where older adults tend to have a worse prognosis and are often excluded from clinical trials. Even 20 years after Health Canada approved Temozolomide for use in treating Glioblastoma in Canada, there is limited evidence to guide treatment decisions for this group.

This trial is designed after the team’s review of early data suggests that a low-dose Temozolomide taken daily might offer benefits to older patients with few treatment options. By collecting data in a well-designed formal trial, the researchers will generate meaningful conclusions that can reshape how we use this existing treatment.

“Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive type of primary brain cancer, and it disproportionately affects older adults, who are often underrepresented in clinical trials. Our study explores a simple, low-dose chemotherapy approach that may improve treatment outcomes while preserving quality of life. If successful, this widely available regimen could expand access to care and offer a much-needed option for patients with limited alternatives, with potential for broad global implementation,” says Dr. Santin.

Brain Cancer Canada values this work for its structured approach to exploring learning more about a drug already in use for 20 years. By re-thinking today’s dosing regimens, this study can uncover whether a change in approach might improve patients’ experiences and offer new hope for longer survival without introducing new and possibly unacceptable side effects.

“Tackling these types of heterogeneous cancers is extremely challenging and requires efforts from many different avenues. By leveraging current drugs in innovative clinical trials, we hope to help advance more effective and tolerable approaches for patients and families facing this difficult diagnosis,” says Dr. Elvin de Araujo, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee of Brain Cancer Canada.

This announcement represents one of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), combined to invest $425,000 in promising Canadian Brain Cancer research.

This research grant was made possible through community fundraising, including Carlos Pimentel's Himalaya's Trek Research, David Emer Legacy Fund, Marino DiRienzo Legacy Fund, Ride for Don, Wong Strong, and Joe Cortese's Support the Blazer.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumours by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Recognized by the country’s leading neurospecialists as Canada’s foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding, the organization raises funds through community-driven initiatives, generous year-round donations, its annual Gala for Brain Cancer Research, and Golf For Brain Cancer Research, and the support of corporate donors aligned with its mission.

About Brain Cancer Canada

As a fully volunteer-based organization, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed nearly $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

More Information

For more details about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca or contact Scientific Advisory Chair and Board Director, Elvin de Araujo, PhD, at elvin@braincancercanada.ca

Media Contact: angela@braincancercanada.ca | 1-855-375-1381