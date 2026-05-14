Mobilicom to Engage with Defense and Special Operations Stakeholders at SOF Week 2026

Management to Discuss Evolving Operational Requirements for Cybersecure Autonomous and Tactical Drone Operations at Prominent Special Operations Event

Palo Alto, California, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) (“Mobilicom” or the “Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced the Company will attend SOF Week 2026, taking place May 18-21, 2026 in Tampa, Florida, where management plans to meet with defense customers, strategic partners, industry peers, and government stakeholders from across the global special operations community.

SOF Week is jointly supported by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation and is regarded as a significant global gathering for the international special operations community. The event brings together special operations personnel, government and military leaders, acquisition professionals, industry innovators, and international partners to collaborate on advancing the future of special operations missions and technologies.

“SOF Week is one of the most important global events focused on advancing special operations capabilities and innovation,” stated Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom. “Our expanding portfolio of cybersecure autonomous solutions is strongly aligned with the evolving operational requirements of special operations forces worldwide. We believe our newly launched SkyHopper Tactical platform, which received FCC Trusted Drone status, is particularly well-suited for special operations missions requiring mobility, resiliency, cyber protection, and rapid tactical deployment in highly contested environments.”

Mobilicom’s growing end-to-end portfolio includes cybersecure solutions designed to support mission-critical autonomous operations in contested and GPS-denied environments. The Company’s portfolio includes secured communications systems, AI-driven cybersecurity software, and mission-critical hardware and software technologies for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms deployed in defense and homeland security applications. During SOF Week, the Company expects to discuss its latest technologies with industry participants and strategic stakeholders.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectation to meet with defense customers, strategic partners, industry peers, and government stakeholders from across the global special operations community. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

ir@mobilicom.com