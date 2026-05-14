Former Trump Administration VA Secretary Peter O'Rourke Sr. Joins Quantum Cyber's Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform spanning drone warfare, counter-UAS, demining, and command-and-control applications, today announced the appointment of Peter M. O'Rourke Sr. as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. O'Rourke served as Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the Trump administration in 2018, where he led over 380,000 employees and helped oversee one of the largest federal healthcare and benefits systems in the country, with an annual budget exceeding $180 billion at the time. Before his role as Acting Secretary, he served as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Secretary, where he championed the bipartisan VA Mission Act and guided strategic alignment with White House defense and veterans initiatives, and played a key leadership role in standing up the VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection to strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability across the Department. Mr. O'Rourke is a U.S. military veteran, having served as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 to 2006 and as an Enlisted Airman in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln from 1990 to 1994. He holds a Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a Department of Defense Top Secret SCI Security Clearance (inactive).

Mr. O'Rourke brings significant Nasdaq board experience to Quantum Cyber, having served as Chairman of Northview Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: NVAC), and Lead Independent Director of ProFusa (Nasdaq: PFSA). He is the Founder and Managing Partner of TCI Partners LLC, a consulting firm focused on defense, healthcare, and government engagement, and serves as President and Founder of the National Association for Veterans Rights.

"Peter's appointment is a defining moment for Quantum Cyber," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer. "We are assembling the autonomous defense platform of the future, and having a former Acting Secretary of the VA, a decorated military veteran, and an experienced Nasdaq board chairman at our table signals to the market, to government partners, and to investors exactly where this company is going. Peter's network, his DoD experience, and his understanding of the intersection between government procurement and capital markets are precisely what we need at this stage of our platform build."

“Autonomous defense systems and drone technology are rapidly becoming foundational to the future of national security and global defense infrastructure,” said Peter O’Rourke Sr. “The Trump administration has made clear that rebuilding American defense capability through advanced autonomous systems and next-generation military technology is a national priority, and the funding momentum reflects that commitment. Quantum Cyber is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity, autonomy, and defense innovation, with a System-of-Systems platform that aligns directly with the evolving needs of both government and industry. I’m excited to support the Company’s strategic growth and help advance its long-term vision.”

The appointment of Mr. O'Rourke follows Quantum Cyber's recently announced IP License Agreement and Commercial Supply Agreement with BP United Inc. for autonomous drone technology, and advances the Company's strategy of assembling a diversified System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform combining Israeli battlefield-proven technology with U.S. capital markets access and government procurement relationships.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous demining, command-and-control, and quantum-accelerated defense applications under a single Nasdaq-listed holding company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. Quantum Cyber draws on Israeli battlefield-proven systems and U.S. capital markets access to build the autonomous defense platform of the next generation of unmanned warfare. For more information, visit https://quantum-cyber.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated technology acquisitions, commercial agreements, board composition, revenue generation, and overall business strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, the status and timing of technology integrations, market and regulatory conditions in the defense technology sector, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.