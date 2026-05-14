Obagi and Next Health Partner to Launch “The Skin Recharge Station” Pop-Up Experience

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical (“Obagi”), a leader in advanced skincare innovation, the originator of medical-grade skincare and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), has partnered with the world’s most advanced and comprehensive brand of health optimization and longevity centers, Next Health, to create “The Skin Recharge Station,” an innovative limited-time pop-up truck merging advanced skincare with modern wellness.

The immersive experience introduces visitors to the concept of skin energy and provides education on the science behind Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+), and its role in supporting skin vitality. NAD+ is a vital coenzyme found in every cell that helps convert nutrients into energy and supports essential functions like cellular repair, metabolism, brain function, and healthy aging. Attendees will receive personalized Aura skin analyses, explore the benefits of Obagi’s latest launch, NU-GEN™ Cellular Renewal Serum, and engage in interactive touchpoints throughout the experience, including opportunities to win Next Health NAD+ Shots, NAD+ IV Drips, and take home product samples.

“We’re excited to partner with Next Health, a natural alignment of our shared focus on innovation in skincare and longevity,” said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer of Obagi Medical. “Together, we’re bringing an engaging, educational experience directly from the clinic to consumers, helping them better understand the science behind skin biology and how overall wellness impacts daily life.”

“NAD+ has long been a cornerstone molecule in longevity medicine because of its role in cellular energy production and DNA repair,” said Darshan Shah, MD, Founder & CEO of Next Health and Host of the EXTEND Podcast. “At Next Health, we’ve delivered NAD+ systemically through IV therapy for years, and now we’re thrilled to offer Obagi's proprietary topical application that supports those same cellular processes in the skin. It represents a powerful approach to healthy aging through a lens of true longevity.”

The tour will begin in West Hollywood (Sunset Blvd) from May 14–15, continue to Studio City (Sportsmen’s Lodge) from May 16–17, and conclude in Newport Beach (Fashion Island) from May 23–24. To learn more, visit here .

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,1 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com .

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com .

About Next Health

Next Health is the world’s most advanced and comprehensive brand of health optimization and longevity centers, providing a personalized, data-driven approach to proactive healthcare. Founded in 2016 by renowned surgeon Dr. Darshan Shah and entrepreneur Kevin Peake, the company integrates preventative, lifestyle, functional, and longevity medicine into a seamless experience designed to help individuals live healthier for longer. Today, Next Health operates a growing global network of centers designed to optimize long-term health and performance.

Media Contact:

obagi@behrmancesa.com

Source: Waldencast plc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa49dced-fa33-467c-9066-abc8a626e097

1. Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.).