Prefilled Syringes Market Projected to Reach $29.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Adoption of Biologics and Home Self-Injection Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Prefilled Syringes Market size was valued at USD 9.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.51% from 2026–2035.”

The primary motivation behind this trend in the drug industry involves their concentration on developing biological products like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and insulin analogues as the proteins require proper formulation and would fit into prefilled syringes as an ideal delivery system.





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The U.S. Prefilled Syringes Market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. has the largest global market share of prefilled syringes due to its status as the world’s largest pharmaceuticals market, along with high adoption rates of biological drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies and insulin analogues, among others, and patients’ demand for self-administration forms.

The Europe Prefilled Syringes Market is estimated to be USD 2.98 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.96% during 2026–2035.

Europe is an established prefilled syringe market in terms of its large size. Biologic Drugs in Prefilled Syringe (European). The major markets in Europe are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The European biosimilar market is further developed compared to that in America, and there is active encouragement in national healthcare systems to use cheaper biosimilar drugs.

Increasing Biologic Drug Revolution and Home Self-injection Trend to Augment Market Growth Globally

The biological agent class of drugs that includes monoclonal antibodies, insulin analogues, and biosimilar drugs is the quickest growing drug class in the pharmaceutical market space and is administered primarily through an injectable route. The biologics class of drugs is popular with prefilled syringes and autoinjectors since they increase dosing accuracy, make it easier to prepare drugs using an antibiotic delivery system where the drug solution is prepared as needed, and allow patients to perform their own injections at home. There are several thousand different molecules currently being developed in the worldwide biologics pipeline, and each one will require a drug delivery device.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Disposable prefilled syringes account for the largest market globally owing to their widespread usage in vaccine delivery globally. Reusable prefilled syringes represent the fastest growing segment owing to increased focus on cost-efficiency in long term therapies globally.

By Design

Marketed single-chamber prefilled syringes are prevailing in the market due to their simple structure, simpler manufacture and delivery systems with a lower drug product development cost and high reliability. The dual-chamber prefilled syringes segment is estimated to account for the largest growth rate during 2023-2030 owing to rising demand for complex biologics and advanced pharmaceutical formulations.

By Material

Glass prefilled syringes dominate the market owing to their excellent chemical inertness, superior barrier properties, and long-established acceptance in pharmaceutical packaging. The fastest-growing segment is plastic prefilled syringes, owing to their lightweight characteristics with much higher break resistance.

By Application

Vaccines and immunizations represent the largest application segment due to large-scale global immunization programs globally. The fastest growing application segment has been oncology owing to the increasing incidences of cancer and rising penetration of injectable biologics globally.

By Distribution Channel

hospitals represent the largest share of the market as they are considered to be a primary point for drug administration via injection, emergency care, surgeries and inpatient services. Mail order pharmacies hold the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to rapid development of home healthcare and growing prevalence of chronic diseases globally.

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Regional Insights:

The market for prefilled syringes is dominated by North America as the United States leads the market due to its advanced biopharmaceutical industry, high usage of biologic drugs, and patient preference for home treatment.

Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.66%. The fast-growing pharmaceuticals manufacturing sector in China, which concentrates primarily on serving both local and export needs. On the other hand, India's adoption of prefilled syringes in its vast generic and biosimilars drugs segment.

Major Prefilled Syringes Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Catalent Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Schott AG

Stevanato Group

Owen Mumford Ltd.

SHL Medical

Ypsomed AG

Haselmeier GmbH

West Pharmaceutical Services

Enable Injections Inc.

Credence Medical Technologies

Bespak

Duoject Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Weigao Group

AptarGroup Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: BD (Becton, Dickinson) launched the Intevia 1mL Autoinjector platform with enhanced dose accuracy, visual injection completion confirmation, and an optional connectivity module for adherence monitoring, targeting the growing home self-injection market for biologic therapies.

BD (Becton, Dickinson) launched the Intevia 1mL Autoinjector platform with enhanced dose accuracy, visual injection completion confirmation, and an optional connectivity module for adherence monitoring, targeting the growing home self-injection market for biologic therapies. 2024: West Pharmaceutical Services announced a capacity expansion of its SmartDose electronic wearable injector platform, responding to pharmaceutical customer demand for high-volume subcutaneous drug delivery devices capable of delivering viscous biologics in doses up to 10 mL.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT TYPE & SYRINGE CONFIGURATION METRICS – helps you understand glass vs polymer syringe adoption trends, single-chamber vs dual-chamber utilization, disposable vs reusable demand, safety-engineered syringe penetration, ready-to-use sterile systems, and auto-injector compatible syringe deployment trends.

– helps you understand glass vs polymer syringe adoption trends, single-chamber vs dual-chamber utilization, disposable vs reusable demand, safety-engineered syringe penetration, ready-to-use sterile systems, and auto-injector compatible syringe deployment trends. DRUG DELIVERY & INJECTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate dose accuracy, injection safety, drug stability within syringe systems, biologics viscosity handling capability, plunger glide optimization, patient self-administration efficiency, and workflow improvement in drug delivery.

– helps you evaluate dose accuracy, injection safety, drug stability within syringe systems, biologics viscosity handling capability, plunger glide optimization, patient self-administration efficiency, and workflow improvement in drug delivery. MATERIAL & PACKAGING INNOVATION METRICS – helps you analyze adoption of COP and COC materials, silicone oil optimization, barrier coating technologies, advanced needle shielding systems, contamination prevention efficiency, lightweight syringe development, and sustainable packaging innovations.

– helps you analyze adoption of COP and COC materials, silicone oil optimization, barrier coating technologies, advanced needle shielding systems, contamination prevention efficiency, lightweight syringe development, and sustainable packaging innovations. PATIENT SAFETY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess needlestick injury reduction, patient adherence to self-injection therapies, ease-of-use improvements, ergonomic syringe design advancements, and safety-focused injectable drug delivery systems.

– helps you assess needlestick injury reduction, patient adherence to self-injection therapies, ease-of-use improvements, ergonomic syringe design advancements, and safety-focused injectable drug delivery systems. BIOLOGICS & SPECIALTY DRUG DELIVERY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in biologics administration, specialty injectable therapies, vaccine delivery systems, and high-viscosity drug compatibility across prefilled syringe platforms.

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Prefilled Syringes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 29.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.45% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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