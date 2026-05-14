VivoPower CIO to Address Power Access and AI Infrastructure Financing at KBRA’s European Data Centers Event in London

VivoPower's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

LONDON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (NASDAQ: VIVO) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, announced today that its senior management team will present at KBRA’s European Data Centers Event.

Alex Cuppage, Chief Investment Officer, will represent VivoPower at the event on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. VivoPower's presentation is scheduled from 11:00 AM ET to 11:45 AM ET. The panel will be moderated by Killian Walsh, Managing Director, Structured Finance at KBRA, alongside other industry panelists.

Management's presentation will focus on VivoPower's Sovereign AI compute infrastructure, and the rapid build-out of its Power-to-X platform — the development, ownership, and leasing of low-cost, sustainable powered land and data center assets in select sovereign nations. The team will join a panel of senior industry figures to discuss data center financing structures, the growing primacy of power access, and the role of infrastructure-grade capital in supporting AI-driven compute demand.

The KBRA-hosted event brings together operators, financiers, and rating agency specialists to examine the structural forces reshaping data center capital markets. Panel discussions will address topics including power supply constraints, the breakdown of traditional real estate-based financing models under AI-driven compute demands, and emerging capital structures — spanning project finance, structured credit, joint venture arrangements, and asset-backed security markets — designed to attract a broader investor base.

Investors and interested parties can register to view the live presentation at no cost via the KBRA Website.

Alex Cuppage, Chief Investment Officer of VivoPower, said: “VivoPower is delighted to participate in KBRA's European Data Centers Conference in London. The AI infrastructure market is undergoing a fundamental shift — sovereign considerations are becoming paramount, and while capital remains essential, power has emerged as the defining constraint. VivoPower's model is built around controlling that power scarcity at scale, retaining end cash flows in a permanent capital vehicle, and working side by side with sovereigns to deliver their nations' AI infrastructure. We look forward to exploring with fellow panelists how this shift will reshape the financing and structuring of these assets in ways the market is only beginning to consider.”

Killian Walsh, Managing Director, Structured Finance of KBRA, said: “The rapid growth of AI infrastructure is pushing data center financing beyond traditional real estate models and toward a more diverse capital markets toolkit. As market participants explore a wider range of capital sources and structures spanning project finance, CMBS, ABS, and corporate-linked transactions, KBRA will continue to provide rigorous, thoughtful, and transparent analysis of the credit risks and structural features that drive transaction credit quality and help investors evaluate risks across evolving structures.”

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Today, VivoPower’s mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

For additional information, please visit www.kbra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com