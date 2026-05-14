GoldHaven Announces Phase II Drill Program at Copeçal as Independent Review Identifies Multiple Mineralization Vectors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce plans for a Phase II diamond drilling program at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil following a positive independent geological review of the Company’s maiden drill campaign and exploration model.

The independent review validated key components of GoldHaven’s exploration thesis and confirmed the presence of a large-scale hydrothermal system with intrusive-related gold and base metal mineralization potential. The review identified multiple vectors toward potentially more prospective portions of the system including sulphide zonation, widespread hydrothermal alteration, structural controls, and indications of increasing temperature toward the core of the system.

HIGHLIGHTS

Independent geological review validates GoldHaven’s exploration model at Copeçal

Phase II diamond drilling program planned for approximately 1,200 metres

Multiple geological vectors identified toward potentially stronger mineralization at depth and along strike

East Target exhibits zoned chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineralization associated with increasing temperature vectors

Untested core of the West Target gold-in-soil anomaly identified as a high-priority drill target

Historical work by AngloGold Ashanti outlined a ~6-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly across the project area

Recently announced LIFE financing provides flexibility to potentially expand exploration activities across the Company’s project portfolio



Based on these conclusions, GoldHaven is planning a follow-up, step-out diamond drilling program consisting of approximately five to six drill holes totaling approximately 1,200 metres. The Phase II program is designed to test high-priority targets at depth and along strike at both the East and West Targets, where geological, structural, and geochemical indicators suggest proximity to a potentially more robust mineralized system.

The combination of sulphide zonation, intrusive-related alteration, structural controls, and untested geophysical targets supports GoldHaven’s interpretation that Copeçal may represent a larger hydrothermal mineralized system with potential for stronger mineralization at depth and along strike.

The Company’s recently announced LIFE financing is expected to provide additional flexibility to evaluate expanded exploration activities across GoldHaven’s portfolio, including potential follow-up drilling at Copeçal and the Company’s flagship Magno Project in British Columbia.

“We are very encouraged by the conclusions of the independent geological review, which reinforces our belief that Copeçal hosts a large-scale hydrothermal system with strong structural and intrusive-related mineralization potential,” stated Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven. “The identification of multiple geological vectors, including sulphide zonation, hydrothermal alteration, and structural controls, provides a compelling framework for our next phase of drilling as we continue advancing this highly prospective gold project in Brazil.”

Figure 1: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project showing the relative position of the East and West Anomaly Targets respectively.

East Target – Mineral Zonation & Vectoring

At the East Target, the consultant confirmed:

A northerly dipping, shear-hosted mineralized zone

Distinct zoned sulphide assemblages: Chalcopyrite–pyrite Chalcopyrite–bornite, suggesting increasing temperature and providing a temperature vector

Elevated magnetic susceptibility in the core of the system



These features represent a clear vector toward potentially stronger mineralization, both at depth and along strike.

Figure 2: Cross section through East Target at Copeçal showing the location of Phase 2 drilling planned as a northern step-out hole targeting mineralization projected down dip.

Figure 3: Long section through the East Target at Copeçal showing the planned position of Phase 2 drilling to the east along strike of mineralization intersected in holes COPE-PDH-004 and 009.

West Target – Structural Control & Gold Enrichment

At the West Target, key features identified:

Higher-grade gold enrichment associated with asymmetric to isoclinal fold structures

Dense sheeted quartz veinlet systems hosted within phyllic altered meta-granodiorite

Potassic alteration, evidenced by crystalline biotite along vein margins within wide intervals indicating potential for a robust hydrothermal system along strike to the west and at depth

Importantly:

The core of the West Target gold-in-soil anomaly remains largely untested and represents a high-priority drill target

This anomaly aligns with a fold hinge and closure zone interpreted from drone magnetic data.

Figure 4: Cross section through West Target at Copeçal showing the location of Phase 2 drilling planned as a northern step-out holes targeting mineralization projected down dip and along strike to both the east and west of mineralization intersected in hole COPE-PDH-008.





Figure 5: West target of Copeçal showing location of prominent gold in soil anomaly and fold closure targeted by phase 2 drilling

The Company continues to advance Copeçal through a multi-disciplinary exploration approach that integrates modern geological interpretation with historical datasets generated by prior operators, including AngloGold Ashanti. This approach combines historical drilling, geochemical and geophysical information with recent field mapping, soil sampling, and diamond drilling results to enhance targeting and improve vectoring toward potentially mineralized centres.

The second phase drilling program is currently planned to commence during the second quarter of 2026, subject to final logistical planning and contractor availability.

Further updates regarding drill targeting, mobilization timelines, and exploration activities at the Copeçal Project will be provided as they become available.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’ s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.





Figure 6: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a non-independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, , the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

The Company conducting a follow-up, step-out diamond drilling program of approximately five to six holes totalling ~1,200 metres planned to commence in Q2 2026, targeting high-priority areas at depth and along strike at both the East and West Targets

The independent review suggesting proximity to potentially stronger mineralization at depth and along strike at both the East and West Targets

LIFE financing expected to provide additional flexibility to evaluate expanded exploration activities across GoldHaven's portfolio, including potential follow-up drilling at Copeçal and the flagship Magno Project in British Columbia

Further updates on drill targeting, mobilization timelines, and exploration activities will be provided as they become available



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