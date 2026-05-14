Jupiter Festival Launches a New Global Forum for Media, Entertainment and Sports Leaders Shaping the Future of Content

MIAMI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold new global event in media, entertainment and sports is set to debut with the launch of Jupiter Festival , a three-day experience bringing together the world’s most influential leaders, creators and brands in Miami from October 6–9, 2026. Designed as a next-generation business festival, Jupiter Festival will serve as a high-impact marketplace for ideas, partnerships and deal-making - where the future of content is shaped in real time.



Launching at a pivotal moment for the industry, Jupiter Festival responds to a growing shift toward content-led growth, as advertisers seek deeper integration into the content ecosystems and creators look for scalable, sustainable monetization. The festival is purpose-built to bridge those worlds - bringing studios, brands, agencies, platforms and creators into direct, high-value collaboration. Jupiter Festival is pleased to welcome Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as a founding sponsor of the inaugural event.

“Today’s industry events tend to sit in silos - broadcasting, technology, advertising - but no one is truly focused on the engine that powers it all: content,” said William Mellis, CEO and Co-Founder of Jupiter Festival. “Jupiter Festival is built to change that. We’re bringing together the right mix of inspiration, information and most critically, connections among senior leaders who are shaping the future of media, entertainment and sports. This is where ideas turn into partnerships and partnerships turn into real business.”

Jupiter Festival is built by leaders who have defined the modern media landscape. It was founded by William Mellis and Eric Markgraf, who bring decades of experience in developing large-scale events. Mellis is the architect behind Ascential PLC, owner of Cannes Lions, and the growth of leading financial conference Money20/20. He has held senior roles at a $4B global consultancy (A&M) and at Sky UK and Sky Italy under James Murdoch. Markgraf is a multi-Emmy and Cannes Lions award winner, and former CMO of FOX Sports Media Group and VP at Sky Italia.

“BCG is proud to be a sponsor of the Jupiter Festival, which represents a new kind of industry platform—one that reflects how the media, entertainment, and sports ecosystem is evolving,” said Ernesto Pagano, Global Leader of the Media and Entertainment Sector at BCG. “As the lines between content, technology, and commerce continue to blur, there is a growing need for a festival that brings together the leaders shaping this transformation.”

A New Marketplace for Advertisers, Content and Creators

Jupiter Festival is built to convene the senior-most decision-makers across content, IP, distribution, technology and brand marketing. Unlike traditional industry events, Jupiter Festival is engineered for meaningful connection, bringing together thousands of attendees and hundreds of world-class speakers and top executives responsible for shaping the future of media and entertainment. Taking place across Miami’s most iconic venues, Jupiter Festival blends the energy of global festivals with the strategic depth of the world’s leading business forums —creating an environment where business gets done.

“For brands and creators, the future is about collaboration, not interruption,” said Eric Markgraf, Co-Founder of Jupiter Festival. “Jupiter Festival is about the future of content and is built to connect storytelling, commerce and culture, giving advertisers the opportunity to become part of the narrative, and giving creators the partnerships they need to scale globally.”

To learn more about Jupiter Festival Miami and purchase tickets click here .

About Jupiter Festival

Jupiter Festival is a global gathering of leaders across media, entertainment and sport, designed to connect decision-makers, creators, and brands shaping the future of content and commerce. Taking place October 6–9, 2026, in Miami, Jupiter Festival brings together thousands of senior executives, hundreds of world-class speakers, and the industry’s most influential voices for three days of high-impact networking, collaboration and deal-making.

Built to go beyond the traditional conference model, Jupiter Festival is engineered for meaningful connection—combining curated meetings, AI-powered matchmaking and immersive experiences across Miami’s most iconic venues. Inspired by the world’s leading business festivals, Jupiter Festival creates a dynamic platform where ideas are sparked, partnerships are formed and the future of the global media ecosystem is shaped.

For more information visit: https://www.jupiter-miami.com/