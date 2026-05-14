C3is Inc. announces the date for the release of the first quarter 2026 financial and operating results

ATHENS, Greece, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 before the market opens in New York on May 18, 2026.

On May 18, 2026 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to present the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the C3is Inc. website (www.c3is.pro).

Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, by using the link below.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajbstw6n

Please note that this will be a listen-only mode presentation.

ABOUT C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing seaborne transportation services to dry bulk and tanker charterers, including major national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders.

On a pro forma basis following the delivery of one additional MR product tanker it has contracted to acquire, the Company’s fleet will consist of six vessels: three Handysize dry bulk carriers, one Aframax tanker, and two MR product tankers, with a total carrying capacity of approximately 311,431 dwt.

C3is Inc.’s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol “CISS”.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is Inc.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro