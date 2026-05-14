Snail Games USA Explores Partnerships in One of Gaming’s Largest Markets with Gamescom LATAM Attendance

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, recently attended Gamescom LATAM, reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding operations, partnerships, and publishing opportunities across Latin America. The event, which continues to grow in global relevance, saw attendance increase by 17.5% in 2026 , highlighting the region’s accelerating importance within the international games industry.

Latin America remains one of the fastest-growing interactive entertainment markets worldwide, with Brazil at its center. Brazil alone represents the largest games market in the region and the fifth larges t globally by online population, with an estimated 103 million players. According to the Game Brasil Survey, 82.1% of Brazilians identify video games as one of their primary forms of entertainment , highlighting a deeply engaged and highly active user base.



Snail Games USA is actively deepening its engagement across LATAM as part of a broader global publishing strategy. The Company continues to expand its footprint across key gaming regions, with headquarters in the United States, an established development presence in Europe through its recent acquisition of Donkey Crew (developers of Bellwright), and a growing operational and publishing network across Asia. This multi-region foundation is now extending into Latin America, where the Company is actively exploring new indie publishing opportunities, strategic partnerships, and co-development pipelines aimed at strengthening its position within a highly engaged gaming market and further diversifying its gaming portfolio.

The Company continues to see strong support from LATAM across its overall existing portfolio, led by sustained engagement in its flagship franchise ARK. ARK: Survival Ascended sold approximately 1.4 million units, while ARK: Survival Evolved sold over 570,000 units in Q1 2026 , reflecting global continued demand for the franchise across both legacy and next-generation audiences. Highlighting the region’s importance within Snail Games USA’s flagship franchise, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition achieved 11.9 million downloads as of March 31, 2026, with Brazil being #2 in the active territories for Google Play, #2 in Gross Revenue, and #1 in total downloads for Google Play.

By deepening its presence in Brazil and the broader Latin American market, Snail Games USA is positioning itself to participate in one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions in global gaming. Following the Company’s partnership last year with Latin American indie development team Four Leaf Clover, Snail Games USA continues to push forward cultivating regional development relationships, discovering emerging indie titles, and strengthening its long-term publishing pipeline across the global market.

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: the Company expanding operations, partnerships, and publishing opportunities across Latin America; Gamescom LATAM continuing to grow in global relevance; the company continuing to expand its footprint across key gaming regions, with headquarters in the United States, an established development presence in Europe through its recent acquisition of Donkey Crew (developers of Bellwright), and a growing operational and publishing network across Asia; the Company continuing to see strong support from LATAM across its existing portfolio, led by sustained engagement in its flagship franchise, ARK; Snail Games USA positioning itself to participate in one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions in global gaming; and Snail Games USA continuing to push forward cultivating regional development relationships, discovering emerging indie titles, and strengthening its long term publishing pipeline across the global market.