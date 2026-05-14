Alarum to Release First Quarter 2026 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 28, 2026

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:00 am ET

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALAR, TASE: ALAR), a global provider of web data collection solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2026 on Thursday, May 28, 2026, before the Nasdaq market opens.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 9:00 am ET to discuss the financial results and business outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

To join the live call, please dial one of the numbers below or connect through the webcast, a few minutes before the call begins. Please note that participants will be asked to register prior to joining the call.

The webcast link can be found here:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763452&tp_key=9bcaf209cf

For those wishing to connect by phone please dial one of the numbers below. For callers unable to connect via the toll-free numbers, please use the international dial-in number:

US toll-free: 1-877-407-0789; international dial-in: 1-201-689-8562; Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT / 4:00 pm IL

A replay of the call will be available a few hours following the call. To access the replay, visit the Company’s website at http://alarum.io/events/.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALAR, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of AI data infrastructure and web data collection solutions, empowering organizations — from leading foundation model labs and hyperscalers to enterprises and innovators — to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction, and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online sources. Our solutions, by our subsidiary, NetNut, are comprised of both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and millions of IPs supported by hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world, handling tens of petabytes of data traffic each month. Pushing the boundaries of innovation in data collection, we are building a robust full-stack AI data infrastructure platform, complemented by the Website Unblocker, SERP and Data Collectors, and AI-ready datasets purpose-built for LLM training and fine-tuning. As the AI revolution accelerates, Alarum, with its robust market-leading offerings, is playing an increasingly meaningful role as the essential data infrastructure layer powering the AI economy.

For more information about Alarum, please visit: http://alarum.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of releasing financial results and the timing of the respective conference call. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 19, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

investors@alarum.io