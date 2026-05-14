Lakeland Fire + Safety’s LHD Group Australia Secures Multi-Year Extension Agreement with Energy Queensland for Field Workwear

Extends Partnership with One of Australia’s Largest Utility Providers and Establishes Pathway to Multi-Million-Dollar Annual Revenue Contribution to Industrial Segment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its LHD Group Australia subsidiary has secured a multi-year extension of its field workwear agreement with Energy Queensland, one of Australia’s largest utility providers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The extension reinforces Lakeland’s position as a long-term supplier to a critical infrastructure customer. Importantly, the updated agreement introduces a framework that creates meaningful revenue scale opportunities over the life of the contract.

The structure effectively establishes a clear pathway to multi-million-dollar annual revenue contribution to the Industrial segment, with increasing purchasing concentration from Energy Queensland as thresholds are met, positioning the extension as a significant and recurring industrial PPE contract within Lakeland’s Asia-Pacific portfolio. It also incorporates updated technical specifications aligned with evolving safety standards, supporting continued demand for higher-value, performance-driven garments including arc-rated and high-visibility field uniforms.

“This extension is both a validation of our performance and a meaningful economic win,” said Barry Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer at Lakeland Industries. “The structure creates a clear path to scaled annual revenue with a high-quality customer in a mission-critical sector. Just as important, it strengthens our position in the Australian utility market, where compliance, reliability, and long-term relationships drive share.”

Kevin Rae, Executive Vice President, EMEA Fire Sales at Lakeland Industries, added, “Our continued partnership with Energy Queensland is also reflective of Lakeland’s leadership in Australia that is focusing on end-user engagement within the core Industrial protective apparel line and driving disciplined, consistent, and winning sales efforts. This underscores our broader strategy of building durable, repeatable revenue streams through long-term customer relationships, while expanding our footprint in regulated end markets where safety, certification, and product integrity are essential.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community (“EEC”), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other “forward-looking statements” as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as “believed,” “projected,” “planned,” “intended,” “anticipated,” “can,” “estimated” or “expected,” or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.