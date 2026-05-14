Neuronetics and ANT Neuro Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate Neuronavigation with NeuroStar TMS Treatment

MALVERN, Pa., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders and the maker of NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, today announced a strategic partnership with ANT Neuro, a global leader in precision brain mapping and neuronavigation technologies, to expand the capabilities of the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System with advanced image-guided navigation technology.

Through this preferred partnership, Neuronetics will offer ANT Neuro’s visor2™ neuronavigation system alongside NeuroStar TMS, enabling healthcare providers to incorporate real-time spatial tracking and 3D visualization into their treatment delivery workflows intended to enhance visibility, consistency, and personalization.

NeuroStar’s patented contact sensing technology is designed to support consistent coil positioning and reliable treatment delivery. By integrating with ANT Neuro’s FDA-cleared visor2™ neuronavigation system, this collaboration aims to enhance treatment visualization and support more personalized navigation approaches within TMS workflows.

“We are excited about the opportunity this collaboration creates for new and existing NeuroStar providers,” said Dan Reuvers, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “By combining NeuroStar’s established TMS platform with ANT Neuro’s neuronavigation technology, we are continuing to invest in innovations aligned with the evolving needs of TMS providers.”

Providers are increasingly exploring technologies that support treatment visualization, standardization, and workflow integration. The collaboration reflects Neuronetics’ continued focus on expanding the capabilities available to NeuroStar providers as the TMS market evolves.

“We are pleased to partner with Neuronetics to bring advanced neuronavigation technology to the leading TMS platform in the market,” said KC Chelette, CEO of ANT North America. “Together, we aim to provide clinicians with tools that support visualization, consistency, and confidence throughout the treatment process.”

With the largest installed base of TMS systems in the U.S., NeuroStar is uniquely positioned to explore and scale innovations that support evolving provider expectations and increasingly sophisticated treatment workflows.

Neuronetics and ANT Neuro will showcase this collaboration at upcoming industry meetings, including the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting (May) and the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting (June) with a broader rollout planned for the 2nd half of 2026. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) treatment for MDD in adults, and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression, including the world’s largest depression outcomes registry. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) nasal spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

About ANT Neuro

ANT Neuro is a global neurotechnology company providing solutions for neuroscience, neurodiagnostics, and neuromodulation. The company is the provider of visor2™, an FDA-cleared TMS neuronavigation system. Designed to support modern TMS workflows, visor2™ combines MRI-guided planning, patient-specific 3D visualization and real-time tracking to help practices visualize the intended stimulation target, support consistent coil positioning across treatment sessions, and document navigated TMS procedures with confidence.

Beyond neuronavigation, ANT Neuro offers a broader portfolio of technologies for brain research and clinical neurophysiology, including EEG recording systems, EEG caps and accessories, electrode digitization, neonatal brain monitoring, and integrated solutions for multimodal neuroscience applications. Across these fields, ANT Neuro works with clinicians, researchers, customers and distribution partners to provide practical, clinically relevant tools that support better insight into brain function and care.

Neuronetics Contact:

Investors:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References

1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.