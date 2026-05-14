Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Size to Surpass USD 8.55 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based and AI-Driven Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.19 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth prospects in the Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market are quite high, as the industry is undergoing a phase of fast digital transformation, and there is an increasing acceptance of hotel management software that operates using the cloud computing technology. An increase in global travel, the construction of more hotel establishments, and the increased application of artificial intelligence and CRM systems will contribute to the growth of the market.





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The U.S. Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%.

The U.S. market continues to expand consistently owing to the extensive use of cloud-based property management software solutions, personalization trends in guest experience, and the rising need for automation. The expansion of major hotel chains, the use of AI-based analytics, and consumer preferences for mobility in hotels are some additional factors contributing to this trend.

Rapid Digital Transformation Across Hospitality Industry Driving Market Growth

The key factors contributing to the growth of the Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market include rising digitalization efforts within the hotel, resort, and hospitality industry on a global level. These efforts include the use of sophisticated software to facilitate activities like reservations, guest management, housekeeping services, billing procedures, customer interaction, etc. The rising need for easy bookings and payments is fueling the adoption of software solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Type

Property Management was the leading segment with a significant market share of about 34% in 2025 because of its importance in managing bookings, guest registration, billing, housekeeping, and hotel management. It is anticipated that the Revenue Management will exhibit the highest growth rate because of rising adoption of artificial intelligence-powered pricing optimization and demand forecasting tools for hotels.

Based on Deployment

Cloud-based deployment accounted for around 71% market share in 2025 as it provides benefits of scalability, cost-efficiency, and remote access. Hotels can manage their operations and customer data through cloud-based solutions effectively without making extensive investment in infrastructure. Hybrid deployments have shown higher growth potential because of growing preferences for flexible deployment, better data security, and seamless integration.

Based on End-use

Hotels have accounted for a dominating market share of about 46% because of high complexity in room bookings, guest services, billing management, and customer interaction. The Resorts end-use segment will exhibit highest growth owing to rising demands for personalized guest experience and luxury travel.

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Regional Insights:

The hotel and hospitality management software market was dominated by North America in 2025 with 37% of the total revenue share due to higher adoption rates of hospitality technologies in the region. Higher demand for cloud-based property management software, revenue optimization systems, and booking platforms drives the growth in the market. The presence of several hotels and hospitality management companies in the region adds on to its dominance.

The Asia Pacific region has seen the fastest growth in the market owing to the rapid expansion of the tourism and hospitality industry and increasing adoption rates of software for the digitization of operations in hotel companies. Increasing disposable income among the middle class and rising smartphone penetration in the region drive the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Agilysys NV LLC

Cloudbeds

Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd

Maestro PMS

Mews Systems

Microsoft

Oracle

RoomRaccoon

SAP SE

StayNTouch

Amadeus IT Group

Sabre Corporation

InnQuest Software

Protel hotel-software GmbH

RMS Cloud

Cenium AS

eZee Technosys

RoomKeyPMS

WebRezPro

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Recent Developments:

In 2025, Oracle launched OPERA Cloud Central, an integrated hospitality platform combining reservations, guest services, loyalty management, and sales operations under a unified interface for multi-property hotel operators.

In 2024, Mews expanded its cloud PMS integration capabilities by connecting with more than 1,000 third-party hospitality applications, significantly improving interoperability across hotel technology ecosystems.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Cloud PMS Adoption & Digital Transformation Analysis – helps you evaluate the transition from traditional on-premises systems to cloud-based hospitality management platforms globally.

– helps you evaluate the transition from traditional on-premises systems to cloud-based hospitality management platforms globally. AI-Driven Revenue Optimization Insights – helps you understand how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming hotel pricing, occupancy forecasting, and profitability management.

– helps you understand how artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming hotel pricing, occupancy forecasting, and profitability management. Contactless Hospitality Technology Tracker – helps you assess adoption trends for mobile check-ins, digital room keys, automated payments, and self-service guest engagement solutions.

– helps you assess adoption trends for mobile check-ins, digital room keys, automated payments, and self-service guest engagement solutions. Hotel Software Integration & Interoperability Analysis – helps you identify how integration between PMS, CRM, booking engines, and IoT systems is improving operational efficiency and guest personalization.

– helps you identify how integration between PMS, CRM, booking engines, and IoT systems is improving operational efficiency and guest personalization. Smart Hotel & IOT Infrastructure Assessment – helps you uncover how connected room technologies and IoT-enabled guest services are driving next-generation hospitality software demand.

– helps you uncover how connected room technologies and IoT-enabled guest services are driving next-generation hospitality software demand. Regional Tourism Digitalization & SaaS Penetration Insights – helps you evaluate how rising tourism infrastructure and affordable SaaS platforms are expanding software adoption across developed and emerging hospitality markets.

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