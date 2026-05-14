Easy Environmental Solutions & Terreplenish® Show Outstanding Yield Increases & Offer Alternative To Petroleum-Based Fertilizers

MANKATO, Minn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) continues to offer a true solution to the worldwide fertilizer shortage with Independent rice trials showing a 1 metric ton yield increase/hectare with 50% less synthetic fertilizer usage. This represents a nearly 12% yield increase and an additional $1000 in revenue per hectare.

Independent rice trials conducted by the Department of Crop Science at the University of Ghana-Legon demonstrated the 12% increase in rice yields through the use of Terreplenish®, a living, microbial solution that offers farmers a predictable, productive nitrogen source to sustainably feed crops and revitalize soil. Preliminary economic analysis from the trials also indicated lower overall production costs relative to the full synthetic fertilizer control program as Easy Environmental Solutions positions the EasyFEN™ as the future of agricultural independence.

Terreplenish treated rice field in Ghana

The Future of Fertilizer Won’t Be Imported

The trials were conducted as part of the regulatory and field validation process required before Terreplenish® can be imported commercially or produced locally via EasyFEN™ systems within Ghana. This marks a critical step toward unlocking a second African market for EES following an official endorsement from the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) last month.

The trials, conducted under irrigated conditions at the Ashiaman Irrigation Scheme in Southern Ghana, also demonstrated:

healthier crop development

improved grain filling

increased spikelet fertility

improved nutrient efficiency

stronger crop vigor during development

reduced transplant shock and improved crop recovery after establishment

Researchers concluded that Terreplenish demonstrated “substantial agronomic potential” for sustainable rice production while helping reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizer inputs.

Perhaps most importantly, the Terreplenish treatment groups not only improved yields while reducing synthetic fertilizer usage by 50%...but also demonstrated lower overall production costs compared to the full synthetic fertilizer control program according to preliminary economic analysis currently being finalized.

In one treatment group, a split Terreplenish application program applied at transplanting and again during flowering increased yields by 7.7% over the full synthetic fertilizer control while still reducing synthetic fertilizer inputs by 50%.

Terreplenish trial fields in Ghana -various growth stages

“The important takeaway is not eliminating fertilizer overnight,” said Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Sales in Europe and Africa. “It’s that the data suggests countries may be able to reduce synthetic fertilizer dependence, lower production costs for growers, improve farmer income, and still improve yields and crop performance.”

For Easy Environmental Solutions, the results reinforce a much larger global reality: Countries are becoming increasingly dependent on imported fertilizer systems they do not control.

“The ability to reduce fertilizer imports and produce fertilizer locally so basic crops can be grown is a true sign of independence,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “Countries should not have to rely on other nations to dictate pricing, availability, or access to something as essential as food production.”

“Countries spent decades securing energy independence,” Gaalswyk added. “The next global race may be fertilizer independence.”

As wars continue, shipping lanes tighten, and geopolitical instability impacts global supply chains — including growing concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz — Easy Environmental Solutions believes agriculture is entering a new era where fertilizer production will increasingly be viewed as strategic infrastructure.

The EasyFEN™ is a modular infrastructure platform that converts local organic waste into biological fertilizer for domestic agricultural use. The platform helps regions reduce fertilizer import dependence by converting local waste streams into scalable domestic fertilizer production.

A single EasyFEN™ system can produce more than 7,500 gallons of Terreplenish® per day — enough to support over 25,000 acres of farmland per week depending on crop application rates.

Completed EasyFEN™ (patents pending)

“The current agricultural system is becoming increasingly fragile,” Carpenter said. “Governments already spend enormous amounts supporting food production, but no country can subsidize instability forever. We believe local fertilizer production offers a more resilient path forward.”

“We do not need carbon credits to make this work,” Carpenter added. “The waste already exists. The demand already exists.”

Unlike many climate-focused technologies that depend heavily on subsidies or carbon credits, Easy Environmental Solutions believes its economics are driven by local waste streams, fertilizer demand, and agricultural production itself.

According to internal modeling, certain deployments may achieve rapid payback periods depending on production scale, feedstock availability, and regional fertilizer demand.

The company also confirmed it is currently advancing an active Letter of Intent (LOI) related to deployment opportunities in Ghana as discussions continue around localized fertilizer production and agricultural resilience initiatives.

With active projects, deployments, and partnerships advancing across Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, France, and multiple countries in Asia, Easy Environmental Solutions believes decentralized fertilizer infrastructure is beginning to move from concept to strategic necessity.

“The reality is simple,” said Bakry Osman, Director of Africa at Easy Environmental Solutions. “No country wants to explain food shortages while sitting on the raw materials to prevent them.”

The company believes growing regulatory pressure and import controls surrounding fertilizer products will eventually accelerate adoption of domestic biological production systems.

The company believes future buyers may include ministries, sovereign wealth funds, development banks, food security programs, agricultural associations, and nations focused on long-term food resilience.

“In a more unstable world, countries are rethinking what independence really means,” Gaalswyk said. “First it was energy. Then water. Agriculture is next.”

“The countries that control fertilizer production may ultimately control food security itself,” Gaalswyk said. “And in the decades ahead, food security may become one of the most important forms of national security.”

About Easy Environmental Solutions

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenviro.com

Nate Carpenter – ncarpenter@easyenviro.com

Bakry Osman – bakry@easyenviro.com

www.easyenviro.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@easyenviro.com

Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

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