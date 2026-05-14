Twenty-Three Kilometres of Veins, Three Continents of Optionality: An Argentine Discovery Story Lines Up the Drill

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

Phase 1 fieldwork at Gran Esperanza maps 23.6 km of mineralized vein structures, with assays pending and drill program ahead in a discovery-deficit gold market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary — The gold sector’s central problem in 2026 is not price. The price has been doing the heavy lifting for two years. The problem is what’s left in the ground that no one has yet found. Grassroots exploration has fallen to roughly 21% of the global exploration budget — a multi-decade low — and the average new gold discovery now takes more than a decade to reach commercial production. The world’s biggest producers are openly forecasting production declines for 2026 because they are depleting reserves faster than they can replace them. Forecasters at Goldman Sachs and other major banks have pushed year-end gold targets into the $5,400 to $6,300 per ounce range. Central banks bought 244 tonnes in Q1 2026 alone — the strongest opening quarter against the five-year average — and the World Gold Council projects roughly 850 tonnes of sovereign buying for the full year.[1][2]

That backdrop is the explanation for why early-stage discovery work — the kind happening on a 44,400-hectare property in Argentina’s Río Negro Province — has begun to draw outsized attention.

On April 22, 2026, Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) announced the completion of geological mapping and channel sampling at its Gran Esperanza Project, a gold-silver property in the Los Menucos District of Río Negro.[3] The Phase 1 field campaign — designed to define the epithermal vein system and refine priority exploration targets — produced a result that significantly upgraded the technical foundation under the project: approximately 23.6 kilometres of vein structures with observed mineralization were mapped and sampled across the western sector, with 341 channel samples collected from 265 channels cut perpendicularly to the vein trends at approximately 50-metre spacings. Twelve additional rock chip samples were collected from newly discovered veins in the eastern sector, where the Company is now interpreting a separate plutonic-complex setting that will require follow-up work to confirm.[3]

The scale matters. Epithermal vein systems are the geological structures responsible for many of the world’s highest-grade gold deposits, and 23.6 kilometres of mineralized strike length is the kind of inventory that compresses the timeline between fieldwork and a credible diamond drill program. Historical data already supports that direction: earlier work at Gran Esperanza covered 30 trenches across 2,937 metres of exposed veins and produced channel samples returning 2.0 metres at 24.0 g/t gold, 5.0 metres at 13.1 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 11.5 g/t gold. Rock chips have graded as high as 24.4 g/t gold, and a December site visit pulled a rock chip at 14.34 g/t gold.[4][5] Channel-sample assays from the just-completed program are pending and will be reported as results are received.[3]

The Company’s CEO, Dustin Nanos, framed the asset’s profile when the original definitive agreement was signed: “The Project stands out due to its favorable structural and geological setting, confirmation of numerous surface-exposed vein networks, excellent historical reported grades, and outstanding site access. During a site visit in December, our team visited confirmed gold-mineralized veins on the property. Despite being preliminary, these results and observed vein density are very encouraging. The information collected to date positions Gran Esperanza as a compelling, drill-ready exploration project with the potential to rapidly deliver high-impact results.”[6]

Location adds a useful element of context that exploration-stage gold properties rarely get. Gran Esperanza sits adjacent to a gold project currently being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project, which is already in active development.[5] The property is accessible year-round and sits approximately two kilometres from a highway, which keeps logistics simple and field costs predictable as the program scales toward drilling.[5] The North Patagonian Massif — the broader regional setting — has gained attention for its high-grade precious metal potential, and active drilling on adjacent ground tends to be the kind of independent third-party validation that exploration-stage assets benefit from.[6]

Gran Esperanza is not the only asset in the portfolio. GGR also holds the Goldfire Property in Quebec, located near Gold Fields’ Windfall Project, and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina.[5] The combination — one drill-ready discovery story in Río Negro, one near-major property in Quebec, and a second Argentine asset in Salta — gives the Company the kind of diversified discovery exposure that pure single-asset juniors lack at the same stage. For a market increasingly focused on which juniors actually have the technical foundation to convert fieldwork into resources, the multi-asset framing has become a structural advantage.

Around the same window the Gran Esperanza work was being completed, the broader gold sector continued to deliver the news that explains why grassroots exploration capital has begun rotating back toward South America and other underexplored districts.

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) on May 11, 2026 reported first quarter 2026 financial results, with quarterly gold production of 81,206 ounces and total quarterly gold sold of 81,540 ounces generating $378.9 million in revenue.[7] The Company reaffirmed full-year consolidated gold production guidance of 340,000 to 360,000 ounces with all-in sustaining cost guidance of $1,550 to $1,750 per ounce, and reported first-quarter net income of $75.4 million.[7] CEO Jason Simpson framed the opening months of the year as catalyst-rich: an updated feasibility study at South Railroad, a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Camino Rojo underground project, and final permits secured for the Camino Rojo open-pit expansion. The Company exited the quarter with $427.3 million in cash.[7]

TRX Gold Corporation (TSX: TRX) (NYSE-A: TRX) delivered record Q1 2026 results from its Buckreef Gold operation in Tanzania, pouring 6,597 ounces of gold and selling 6,492 ounces at an average realized price of $3,860 per ounce — generating revenue of $25.1 million, gross profit of $14.2 million (57% margin), and EBITDA of $13.2 million (53% margin), while maintaining zero lost-time injuries.[8] CEO Stephen Mullowney noted the Company has been meaningfully reinvesting cash flow in TRX Gold’s growth pipeline.[8]

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF) on April 30, 2026 announced that the final water permit had been received from Argentina’s Santa Cruz Ministry of Energy and Mining to support a fully funded drill program at its El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz Province, with a crew led by local partner Biz Latin Hub mobilizing camp and drill to the road-accessible El Zanjon project and drilling expected to commence during the first week of May.[9] The El Zanjon program is targeting low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems similar to those that host the Cerro Vanguardia mine 30 km north of the project — the same broad geological setting that defines the Argentine epithermal vein opportunity GGR is pursuing further north.[9]

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) on April 2, 2026 reported additional drill results from its 2025-2026 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine in Nevada, with hole H25D-6083 returning 53.4 metres at 304.14 g/t Ag and 1.33 g/t Au (4.86 g/t AuEq), including a 7.0-metre interval at 1,241.97 g/t Ag and 6.59 g/t Au (21.01 g/t AuEq), and a 0.9-metre core at 2,890.00 g/t Ag and 33.70 g/t Au (67.26 g/t AuEq) — described by the Company as a new structural intersection identified at Vortex that expands the system with new targets at depth and along strike.[10] President and CEO Diane Garrett said the consistency and scale of mineralization observed at Vortex and Brimstone “strongly support our geological and structural model.”[10]

For GGR, the comparison set is useful in two ways. It illustrates the operational scale that established producers are running across diversified portfolios — Orla and TRX delivering current cash flow, Hycroft confirming the kind of high-grade hits that define discovery-stage value creation, Targa demonstrating that drill mobilization in Argentina’s Santa Cruz Province is happening across the broader epithermal opportunity set. And it frames where GGR sits in that progression: at the front of the value chain, with 23.6 kilometres of mapped vein structures now defined, assays pending, and a drill program ahead in the next operational window. In a market where the largest producers cannot replace what they are mining and the price backdrop continues to support the asset class, that is the position that tends to attract attention.

Read more about Golden Goose Resources Corp. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/ggr-profile

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SOURCES:

World Gold Council — Goldhub commentary, Q1 2026 central bank purchasing data and 2026 outlook. Reuters / Goldman Sachs / J.P. Morgan / UBS — Year-end 2026 gold price forecasts and consensus targets, April–May 2026. Golden Goose Resources Ltd. — “Golden Goose Resources Completes Mapping and Channel Sampling at its Gran Esperanza High Grade Gold Project, Rio Negro, Argentina,” TheNewswire, April 22, 2026. Stocktitan — “Golden Goose Resources starts Gran Esperanza mapping,” summary of historical channel and rock-chip results, March 2, 2026, https://www.stocktitan.net/news/GGRFF/ The Globe and Mail / GlobeNewswire — “The Gold Mines Are Running Out and the Explorers Are Just Getting Started,” April 6, 2026, https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/markets-news/GlobeNewswire/1162197/the-gold-mines-are-running-out-and-the-explorers-are-just-getting-started/ Golden Goose Resources Corp. — Definitive Agreement announcement re Gran Esperanza acquisition; CEO Dustin Nanos commentary, January 2026. Orla Mining Ltd. — “Orla Mining Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results,” May 11, 2026, https://orlamining.com/news/orla-mining-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results/ TRX Gold Corporation — “TRX Gold Reports First Quarter 2026 Results,” GlobeNewswire, January 15, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/15/3219343/0/en/TRX-Gold-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Results.html Targa Exploration Corp. — “Targa Exploration Announces Final Permits Received and Drill Rig Mobilized to El Zanjon Gold Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina,” April 30, 2026, https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/3202-cse/tex/202316-targa-announces-final-permits-received-and-drill-rig-mobilized-to-el-zanjon-gold-silver-project-santa-cruz-argentina.html Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation — “Hycroft Intersects 33.70 g/t Gold and 2,890 g/t Silver at Vortex,” April 2, 2026, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1718405/000149315226014812/ex99-1.htm

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