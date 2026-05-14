District of Columbia Auctions Retired Streetcars Through GovDeals’ Online Marketplace

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of the District of Columbia is offering a rare opportunity to acquire historic public transportation assets through an online auction of retired streetcars, conducted on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus assets.

The online auction features six retired DC Streetcars, including three 100 Series streetcars manufactured by Inekon in 2007 and three 200 Series streetcars manufactured by United Streetcar in 2013, previously used in the District’s streetcar system. Bidding is now open and is scheduled to close June 1 at 7:00PM ET, subject to auto-extension.

The District of Columbia has been selling surplus assets on GovDeals since 2011 and has successfully sold over 30,000 assets in many categories including commercial, personal and recreational vehicles, computers, tractors and more.

“This auction represents a unique chance for organizations and individuals to acquire iconic transit assets while supporting the District’s commitment to responsible surplus property disposition,” said Nancy Hapeman, DC’s Chief Procurement Officer. “By leveraging GovDeals’ national marketplace, we are able to ensure a transparent, competitive process and reach a broad audience of qualified bidders.”

“GovDeals specializes in connecting government agencies with a nationwide audience of buyers seeking unique, high-value surplus assets,” said Nick Carr, VP of Revenue for GovDeals. “Opportunities like the DC Streetcar auction demonstrate how online auctions can maximize exposure, drive competitive bidding, and support agencies in responsibly reopening value from publicly owned assets.”

All streetcars are offered “as is, where is,” and buyers will be responsible for removal and transportation. Interested bidders may have the opportunity to inspect the assets in person prior to bidding, as outlined in the auction listings.

Full asset details, photos, inspection information, and bidding terms are available directly on the GovDeals listing site at dcgovt.govdeals.com. To participate, bidders must register for a free GovDeals account and complete the online registration process.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.