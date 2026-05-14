Infection Control Market Projected to Reach $503.7 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Infection Control Market Size was valued at USD 267.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 503.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.”

The Infection Control Market is gaining momentum because of the higher prevalence rate of infections in hospitals among patients, which has led to an emphasis on safety and hygiene in hospitals. An increase in surgeries, improvements in the infrastructure of healthcare providers, and higher numbers of patients visiting hospitals have led to an increased need for sterilization products and disinfectants.





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The U.S. Infection Control Market was Valued at USD 67.6 Billion in 2025 and is Expected to Reach USD 125.5 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.40% During the Forecast Period of 2026–2035

It is anticipated that the US Infection Control Market will experience growth owing to the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and the strict compliance to safety standards in patients. Growth in the market will be driven by factors such as the creation of healthcare facilities, regulatory compliance, and widespread sterilization product usage.

The Europe Infection Control Market is estimated to be USD 81.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148.3 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.16% during 2026–2035.

The Europe Infection Control Market is experiencing steady growth due to the strict healthcare regulations and patient safety and hygiene. There have been more cases of infections contracted in hospitals coupled with rising surgical cases that make the need for quality sterilizing and disinfecting products a necessity.

Rising Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections to Boost Market Growth Globally

The increasing trend in the number of patients infected with HAI and the rise in the occurrence of drug-resistant diseases are among the key factors that are playing a major role in the increased need for infection control products. Increased patient admission rates coupled with sophisticated operations make infection control absolutely necessary, hence the increased requirement for sterilization products, disinfectants, and protective items. The stringent measures being taken by governments through policies aimed at ensuring adherence to hygiene guidelines have resulted in the adoption of sterilization, disinfectants, and protective products. Furthermore, increased awareness among healthcare practitioners about infection control techniques has fueled the need for infection control products.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Consumables segment dominated the Infection Control Market in 2025 with ~47% share owing to the regular and large-scale use of disinfectants, sterilization products, personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, masks, and other cleaning products. The Services segment is the fastest growing due to the rising trend towards outsourcing infection control solutions, sterilization solutions, infection prevention training, and compliance solutions.

By End Use

Hospitals segment dominated the Infection Control Market in 2025 with ~58% share owing to the higher flow of patients, complicated treatments, and increased risks of healthcare-acquired infections. Clinical Laboratories is the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing testing volumes and the adoption of diagnostics.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the highest market share in the Infection Control Market during 2025, accounting for 39.09%. This was due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region and higher consumption of sterilization and disinfection products. North America is very particular about hospital hygiene and infection prevention, which drives the need for infection control products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR till 2035 in the infection control market owing to rapid development in health care facilities and greater awareness about hospital hygiene. There has been an upsurge in the number of nosocomial infections, surgeries, and medical tourism.

Major Infection Control Market Companies Listed in the Report are

3M Company

STERIS plc

Getinge AB

Belimed AG

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Ecolab Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Metrex Research, LLC

Tuttnauer Ltd.

MMM Group

Steelco S.p.A.

Contec Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Pal International Ltd.

Sotera Health Company

Skytron LLC

Matachana Group

Case Medical, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: STERIS PLC launched an enhanced automated endoscope reprocessor with real-time cycle documentation, integrated quality control monitoring, and cloud-based compliance reporting that significantly reduces manual documentation burden and improves traceability for regulatory inspections.

STERIS PLC launched an enhanced automated endoscope reprocessor with real-time cycle documentation, integrated quality control monitoring, and cloud-based compliance reporting that significantly reduces manual documentation burden and improves traceability for regulatory inspections. 2024: STERIS introduced an enhanced vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization system with faster cycle times and improved efficacy against multidrug-resistant bacteria including C. difficile spores, addressing the most challenging HAI pathogens in hospital environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING ANALYSIS & REVENUE METRICS – helps you understand pricing models for consumables, sterilization equipment, outsourcing services, and subscription-based infection monitoring solutions, along with revenue generation trends and cost structure analysis across infection control programs.

– helps you understand pricing models for consumables, sterilization equipment, outsourcing services, and subscription-based infection monitoring solutions, along with revenue generation trends and cost structure analysis across infection control programs. TECHNOLOGY & SOLUTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of sterilization technologies such as steam, radiation, ethylene oxide, and low-temperature systems, along with UV-C disinfection, automated cleaning robots, PPE utilization, and HEPA filtration deployment trends.

– helps you evaluate adoption of sterilization technologies such as steam, radiation, ethylene oxide, and low-temperature systems, along with UV-C disinfection, automated cleaning robots, PPE utilization, and HEPA filtration deployment trends. PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL METRICS – helps you analyze reduction in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), sterilization efficiency, disinfection turnaround times, healthcare safety compliance, and optimization of PPE and disinfectant resource utilization.

– helps you analyze reduction in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), sterilization efficiency, disinfection turnaround times, healthcare safety compliance, and optimization of PPE and disinfectant resource utilization. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to WHO, CDC, ISO, and healthcare sterilization standards, government guideline enforcement, hospital inspection frequency, and infection-related risk management performance.

– helps you assess adherence to WHO, CDC, ISO, and healthcare sterilization standards, government guideline enforcement, hospital inspection frequency, and infection-related risk management performance. AUTOMATION & SMART HEALTHCARE METRICS – helps you identify advancements in automated washer-disinfectors, robotic cleaning systems, infection monitoring technologies, and integration of smart infection prevention solutions across healthcare facilities.

– helps you identify advancements in automated washer-disinfectors, robotic cleaning systems, infection monitoring technologies, and integration of smart infection prevention solutions across healthcare facilities. HOSPITAL SAFETY & RISK REDUCTION METRICS – helps you understand infection prevention effectiveness, clinical safety improvement trends, contamination control strategies, and reduction of legal and operational risks associated with healthcare infections.

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Infection Control Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 267.3 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 503.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.66% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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