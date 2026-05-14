The New Clear Street Trading App Goes Live, Placing Groundbreaking Technology into the Hands of Sophisticated Individual Traders

Individual traders now have access to Clear Street’s infrastructure that powers more than 900 institutions supporting over $33 billion in average daily trading volume

Proprietary Omni AI engine, built in-house, helps users research ideas, model position size and review exposure before they trade

Initial roll out open to first 10,000 traders

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale, today announced the launch of its trading platform for sophisticated individual investors, available now on iOS, Android and web.

The new platform gives individuals the same institutional infrastructure that Clear Street spent eight years building for hedge funds and asset managers, enabling them to take a more active role in managing their own portfolios. The platform offers a modern, professional-grade interface for trading equities and options on the same execution, clearing, settlement, custody, risk management and reporting infrastructure used by Clear Street's institutional clients. Futures, fixed income, prediction markets, digital assets and additional asset classes are planned through the remainder of 2026.

Uri Cohen, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear Street, said, “Our mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market has been our North Star since we founded the business eight years ago. We built the world-class single ledger platform that enables more than 900 institutional clients, including some of the world’s most premier hedge funds, globally. Proven with institutions, today we are bringing Clear Street to individual investors who have never had access to technology like this before. This is the vision we have been building toward, and a most exciting new chapter in Clear Street's evolution."

Clear Street was founded in 2018 by Uri Cohen to address the structural pain points he experienced firsthand as a trader and professional investor. Clear Street rebuilt capital markets infrastructure from the ground up. Its cloud-native platform powers the full trading lifecycle from ideation and execution to clearing, custody, settlement, financing and leverage — delivering speed, transparency and scale on a single proprietary technology stack. Today, Clear Street serves more than 900 clients across hedge funds, asset managers and broker-dealers, with approximately $19.4 billion in average interest-bearing client balances and $33.6 billion in average daily U.S. equities trading volume. Clear Street accounts for roughly 3.4% of U.S. equity market share, connects to 57 exchange and clearing memberships globally and reaches more than 40 million end users through its institutional clients on a global scale.

The differentiator is the architecture. Every trade runs through the same single, real-time ledger Clear Street built for institutions, supported by the same clearing, settlement and risk systems behind it. Direct order routing to exchanges, real-time Level 2 depth-of-book data and execution quality reporting on every trade operate on one system rather than across several.

On top of that sits Omni AI, an AI research engine Clear Street built in-house. Omni synthesizes earnings data, filings, analyst consensus and news into a structured thesis view. It models position size and portfolio impact in real time, surfaces exposure concentrations and tax implications before a trade is placed and assembles fully structured positions, including options overlays and hedging strategies, for the user to approve or reject.

The same infrastructure is also accessible through Clear Street's REST API and multi-language SDKs, giving developers and systematic traders direct access to the execution, risk and data layer that powers the rest of the platform. The API supports algorithmic order types including TWAP, VWAP and DMA, with pre-trade risk controls built in. A Model Context Protocol server lets Claude, Gemini and other AI assistants plug directly into the platform Omni runs on, so users can connect their own AI tooling alongside Clear Street's.

Raja Bhatia, Chief Technology Officer, Trading and Risk, at Clear Street, said, “For years, we've built the infrastructure that some of the largest institutions in the world trade on. Clear Street takes that same foundation and rebuilds it around the sophisticated individual trader. That means the fastest execution ever made available to retail, AI and proprietary quantitative models drawn from the same systems our institutional clients use, and the real-time risk and data depth that serious decisions demand. Every capability was designed with that trader in mind.”

Bhatia continued, “Think of this new platform as an AI-powered ‘broker on your shoulder,’ guiding you toward the better trade. What we're launching today is just the starting point. Over the next twelve months, our roadmap will push this experience meaningfully further, and we're inviting our first 10,000 users to help us shape what it becomes.”

The platform is now available to individual investors on iOS, Android and web. Individual investors based in the U.S. can sign up at https://app.clearstreet.com/welcome . Clear Street also provides competitive yield on idle cash, complete reporting, tax documentation and white-glove onboarding and support.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves individual traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers and corporates worldwide.

For more information, visit www.clearstreet.com .

Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io

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