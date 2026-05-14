LPL Financial Welcomes Fifteen:22 Financial Partners

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the financial advisors of Fifteen:22 Financial Partners have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. The team reported serving approximately $380 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Nations Financial Group.

Based in Kansas, Fifteen:22 Financial Partners is comprised of managing partners Douglas Bennett, Nicholas Bennett, Van Schaffer, Malcolm Ong, Brent Hoffman and Douglas Stephens, bringing together more than 120 years of combined industry experience. Founded more than 35 years ago, the firm was built on a legacy of deep client relationships and has grown through multigenerational referrals and a commitment to personalized, long-term financial guidance.

Fifteen:22 serves individuals and families across the country, with a client base that spans retirees, working professionals and younger investors beginning their financial journeys. The team takes a relationship-driven approach rooted in understanding each client’s goals, values and life experiences, with an emphasis on continuity of care across generations.

“We take the time to truly understand what matters most to our clients — their goals, concerns and values — so we can design strategies that support them throughout every stage of life,” said Stephens, “Our focus has always been on building lasting relationships that extend beyond one generation, and that commitment continues as our firm grows.”

The firm operates a collaborative, team-based model, combining shared investment oversight with individualized advisor relationships. Advisors regularly meet as an investment committee to align on strategy while maintaining a highly personalized client experience. In addition, Fifteen:22 offers values-based investing solutions for clients whose financial objectives extend beyond traditional return measures.

“We are not solely focused on gathering assets — we are focused on fostering trust and strong relationships through education, service and thoughtful advice,” said Hoffman. “Whether we are working with retirees, their children or even their grandchildren just beginning to invest, our goal is to be a long-term partner in their financial lives.”

Why Fifteen:22 Financial Partners Chose LPL

The Fifteen:22 team selected LPL Financial for its advanced technology, modern client-facing tools and depth of operational support. The team is supported by Jennifer Greer and Rachel Price.

“LPL’s commitment to innovation and its continued investment in technology stood out to us,” said Douglas Bennett. “The platform provides sophisticated resources for both advisors and clients, which is increasingly important as expectations evolve across generations. Joining LPL positions our firm to better serve our clients today while preparing us for the future.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said, “We are pleased to welcome Fifteen:22 Financial Partners to LPL. Their longstanding commitment to relationships, team-based culture and focus on serving clients across generations align well with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support they need to grow thriving practices and deliver exceptional client experiences.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Fifteen:22 Financial Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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