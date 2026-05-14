Haivision Delivers AI-Enabled ISR Ecosystem with the Launch of Kobra, an Ultra-Portable Video Operations Platform for the Tactical Edge

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration, today announced Kobra , a compact, backpack-portable, video operations platform built for tactical, time-critical missions where infrastructure is limited. By combining live video, visual feeds, and contextual metadata for display in a single operational view, Kobra gives frontline defense, ISR, and emergency response teams immediate situational awareness, easy deployment, and the ability to act decisively.

With the introduction of Kobra, Haivision has reached a major milestone in delivering its industry-leading, AI-enabled ISR video solution ecosystem. With its integration with the Kraken X1 Rugged video processing platform, Kobra leverages KLV, VMTI, and AI metadata from leading defense AI technologies. The new innovations demonstrate Haivision’s commitment to transforming ISR workflows by embracing AI and enabling the leading AI solutions to be deployed within a single ISR infrastructure.

Engineered for use at the tactical edge, the Kobra video processing and visualization solution ingests up to eight live HD feeds and metadata from a wide range of IP-based sources, including cameras, sensors, and computer outputs. Operators can use Kobra’s flexible layouts and the ability to toggle metadata to customize how video feeds are displayed on any screen, enabling effective monitoring and coordination during active operations.

Kobra’s lightweight, compact, and fanless design enables teams to easily transport and quickly deploy video operations in the field while reducing complexity, cost, and infrastructure needs. Weighing just over 3 pounds (1.4 kg), Kobra can easily be carried in a backpack, enabling teams to deploy full video operations almost anywhere, even without dedicated vehicles laden with rack-based equipment. Kobra supports rapid setup, requires no complex integration, and can leverage common AV peripherals. Power, network, and displays connect directly, allowing teams to establish full operational visibility in minutes and enable rapid response capability in fast-moving environments.



“Kobra is a critical addition to the Haivision ISR product ecosystem and provides defense and public safety operations with quick and reliable access to video intelligence wherever teams are deployed, typically in environments where there is no traditional infrastructure,” said Brian Henry, President at Haivision MCS. “By combining portability, mobility, reliability, and operational capability in a compact form factor, as well as the ability to display metadata from AI-models running in Kraken X1 Rugged, Kobra gives teams visual awareness immediately – wherever and whenever it’s needed.”

As the newest product in the Haivision ISR product ecosystem, Kobra takes Haivision’s video wall and command center expertise and brings it to the tactical edge. With Kobra, defense, military, ISR, and public safety organizations benefit from:



Unified Visual Awareness at the Edge – With multi-video ingest and flexible display output, Kobra consolidates live feeds from a wide range of sources into a single, high-quality operational view. Support for common streaming protocols, including RTSP, UDP, RTMP, and SRT, along with real-time MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and H.265/HEVC processing, ensures consistent performance even in challenging or bandwidth-limited environments.

– With multi-video ingest and flexible display output, Kobra consolidates live feeds from a wide range of sources into a single, high-quality operational view. Support for common streaming protocols, including RTSP, UDP, RTMP, and SRT, along with real-time MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and H.265/HEVC processing, ensures consistent performance even in challenging or bandwidth-limited environments. Context - Rich Intelligence – Kobra decodes video streams with embedded KLV metadata, including VMTI object tracking data, telemetry, and platform information, enabling operators to view contextual information directly alongside live visuals. Kobra can also ingest and display real-time information from AI models running on AI video processors including Kraken X1 Rugged. This fusion of visuals and metadata strengthens situational understanding and supports faster decision making.

- – Kobra decodes video streams with embedded KLV metadata, including VMTI object tracking data, telemetry, and platform information, enabling operators to view contextual information directly alongside live visuals. Kobra can also ingest and display real-time information from AI models running on AI video processors including Kraken X1 Rugged. This fusion of visuals and metadata strengthens situational understanding and supports faster decision making. Mobile and Rapid Deployment – Kobra’s compact, lightweight design enables deployment in expeditionary, temporary, or remote environments. Small teams can carry, set up, and establish full visual awareness in minutes.

– Kobra’s compact, lightweight design enables deployment in expeditionary, temporary, or remote environments. Small teams can carry, set up, and establish full visual awareness in minutes. All - in - One Reliability – By combining input, processing, and output in a single compact system, Kobra eliminates the need for rack-based or multi-component setups. A fanless design improves reliability and reduces potential points of failure in mission-critical use.

- - – By combining input, processing, and output in a single compact system, Kobra eliminates the need for rack-based or multi-component setups. A fanless design improves reliability and reduces potential points of failure in mission-critical use. Simplified Operation, Reduced Overhead – Minimal configuration and a purpose-built interface reduce operational burden while delivering powerful edge capabilities. Support for commercial connectors enables seamless integration with off-the-shelf displays and field equipment.

– Minimal configuration and a purpose-built interface reduce operational burden while delivering powerful edge capabilities. Support for commercial connectors enables seamless integration with off-the-shelf displays and field equipment. ISR Product Ecosystem – The Kobra video operations platform completes the comprehensive Haivision ISR product ecosystem which includes the Makito video encoder series for streaming from platforms and sensors, Kraken X1 Rugged for video processing near the tactical edge and real-time AI video processing, and the Haivision Play ISR software video player for live viewing and after-action analysis.



Kobra at SOF Week 2026

Haivision will showcase Kobra at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week exposition at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida from May 19-21. For more information about Kobra, visit https://www.haivision.com/products/kobra-video-operations/



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Lamia Milonas

+1 (514) 799-8105

lmilonas@haivision.com