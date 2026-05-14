AZTA SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Azenta, Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment in its Q2 FY 2026 results on May 5, 2026, producing a $160.8 million net loss and forcing the company to cut its full-year revenue and margin guidance. If you lost money on your Azenta investment, submit your information now to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The impairment was tied to Azenta's Multiomics segment, which includes its next-generation sequencing operations. On the Q1 2026 earnings call on February 4, 2026, CEO John Marotta expressed confidence in the company’s outlook and reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 3%-5% organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points. CFO Laurence Flynn stated the company's strategic priorities provided "a clear road map to drive sustainable, profitable growth." Three months later, the $149 million impairment and guidance reduction were disclosed.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Azenta may have made materially misleading statements to investors during the period preceding the May 5 disclosure. The investigation focuses on whether the company adequately disclosed the risks to its Multiomics segment and the factors underlying the goodwill impairment at the time it reaffirmed guidance.

Shareholders who suffered losses on AZTA are encouraged to click here to provide your transaction details. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZTA Investigation

Q: What is the AZTA securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. The company recorded a $149 million goodwill impairment and cut FY 2026 guidance on May 5, 2026 -- weeks after reaffirming confidence in its outlook -- causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the AZTA investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased AZTA securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZTA investigation? A: Investors who purchased AZTA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AZTA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my AZTA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZTA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171