Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) investors lost approximately 9.3% per share following the company's Q1 2026 earnings release, which revealed a sharp contraction in brokered deposits and a material increase in funding costs. Shareholders who suffered losses on their MBIN investment are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Q1 2026 earnings release disclosed an approximately 50% year-over-year decline in brokered deposits alongside rising funding-cost pressures. Prior SEC filings, including the company's April 10, 2026 proxy statement, contained executive compensation tables, net income figures, and return-on-equity metrics -- but no discussion of the brokered-deposit contraction or its impact on earnings. The company had previously emphasized strong deposit growth in investor communications without quantifying the brokered-deposit component or its trajectory.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Merchants Bancorp may have failed to adequately disclose material trends affecting the company's deposit base and funding costs during the period leading up to the Q1 2026 earnings release. The proxy materials furnished to shareholders during this period did not reference the deposit-outflow trend or its potential drag on net interest margin.

MBIN shareholders who lost money are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MBIN Investigation

Q: What is the MBIN securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 9.3% after the Q1 2026 earnings release revealed a sharp contraction in brokered deposits and rising funding costs, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MBIN investigation? A: Investors who purchased MBIN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MBIN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my MBIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MBIN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171