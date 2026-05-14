Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Option Care Health (OPCH)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares fell approximately 26.4% by market open and achieved losses of more than 30% at midday following the Company’s Q1 2026 report which disclosed a significant revenue miss below Wall Street expectations and a significant cut to the company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion down to $5.675 billion-$5.775 billion. Shareholders who lost money on their OPCH investment are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has initiated an investigation into whether Option Care Health made materially false or misleading statements to investors. On the company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 24, 2026, CFO Meenal Sethna stated: "We are reaffirming the guidance we announced in January. We expect full-year 2026 revenue of $5.8 billion to $6 billion." CEO John Rademacher added: "We are confident in the guidance we are putting forth and look forward to continuing our track record of execution." Two months later, the company disclosed that FY 2026 revenue would instead fall in the range of $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion -- a reduction of approximately $125 million to $225 million from the previously reaffirmed range.

The investigation is examining the period during which these statements were made and whether investors were adequately informed of the factors -- including a significant increased headwind from the change in patient census, “where [management] had assumed the number of Stelara patients converting to some other therapy … and that didn’t happen.”

If you purchased Option Care Health shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OPCH Investigation

Q: What is the OPCH securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the company's financial outlook. Shares fell more than 25% after the company disclosed a Q1 2026 revenue miss and a substantial downward revision to FY 2026 guidance, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the OPCH investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased OPCH securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OPCH investigation? A: Investors who purchased OPCH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OPCH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OPCH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OPCH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171